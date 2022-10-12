Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ribbon Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBBN   US7625441040

RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RBBN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-12 pm EDT
2.300 USD   +2.68%
09/22Top Premarket Gainers
MT
09/21Ribbon Optical Networking Solution Honored In 2022 Diamond Technology Reviews
AQ
09/20Paritel Selects Ribbon to Comply with French Government Mandate to Combat Robocalls, Fraud, & Call Spoofing
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ribbon Communications to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 26, 2022

10/12/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the close of the market on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Following the release, Ribbon Communications will host a conference call with the financial community at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

The Company will offer a live, listen-only webcast of the conference call via the investor section of its website at investors.ribboncommunications.com, where a replay will also be available shortly following the conference call.

Conference call details
Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in number (Domestic): 877-407-2991
Dial-in number (International): 201-389-0925
Instant Telephone Access: Call me™

Replay information:

A telephone playback of the call will be available following the conference call until November 10, 2022 and can be accessed by calling 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The reservation number for the replay is 13733589.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

ir@rbbn.com

 

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-communications-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-october-26-2022-301647911.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
09/22Top Premarket Gainers
MT
09/21Ribbon Optical Networking Solution Honored In 2022 Diamond Technology Reviews
AQ
09/20Paritel Selects Ribbon to Comply with French Government Mandate to Combat Robocalls, Fr..
AQ
09/20Paritel Selects Ribbon to Comply with French Government Mandate to Combat Robocalls, Fr..
CI
09/19Ribbon Communications Inc.(NasdaqGS:RBBN) dropped fr..
CI
09/14WestPark Capital Initiates Ribbon Communications at Hold
MT
09/08Ribbon Communications Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
09/08Ribbon Appoints Scott Mair to its Board of Directors
AQ
09/08Ribbon Appoints Scott Mair to its Board of Directors
CI
08/25Ribbon Communications Inc. announced that it has received $52.067499 million in funding..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations