    ALRIB   FR0000075954

RIBER

(ALRIB)
Riber : Meeting on technological progress in semiconductors

12/02/2021 | 03:41am EST
Meeting on technological progress in semiconductors

Philippe Ley, RIBER CEO

November 30, 2021

1

RIBER's profile

Global market leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) machines, used to manufacture compound semiconductors and complex materials under ultra- high vacuum.

Thanks to its know-how, Riber has also diversified into the field of evaporators for the OLEDs (organic LEDs) and photovoltaic (PV) industry.

Riber's equipment enable to produce very high-performance electronic and photonic components.

Technological expertise recognized worldwide.

A company with the resources needed to ensure its development.

Over 55 years of experience

Around 750 MBE machines in operation

Over 90% of revenues generated abroad

120 employees, including

80% engineers

2

RIBER in the compound semiconductor value chain

3

At the heart of today's applications ...

Sterilization and disinfection by UV LEDs

4

… and those of tomorrow

Superconducting materials for quantum computers

VCSEL FOR 3D SENSING

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Riber SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30,3 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net income 2021 1,09 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
Net Debt 2021 1,23 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 30,7 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,46 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIBER-4.89%35
ASML HOLDING N.V.84.35%340 119
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION46.85%97 648
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED56.07%82 611
ENTEGRIS, INC.54.69%20 146
QORVO, INC.-12.05%16 104