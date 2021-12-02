Riber : Meeting on technological progress in semiconductors

Meeting on technological progress in semiconductors
Philippe Ley, RIBER CEO
November 30, 2021
RIBER's profile
Global market leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) machines, used to manufacture compound semiconductors and complex materials under ultra- high vacuum.
Thanks to its know-how, Riber has also diversified into the field of evaporators for the OLEDs (organic LEDs) and photovoltaic (PV) industry.
Riber's equipment enable to produce very high-performance electronic and photonic components.
Technological expertise recognized worldwide.
A company with the resources needed to ensure its development.
Over 55 years of experience
Around 750 MBE machines in operation
Over 90% of revenues generated abroad
120 employees, including
80% engineers
RIBER in the compound semiconductor value chain
At the heart of today's applications ...
Sterilization and disinfection by UV LEDs
… and those of tomorrow
Superconducting materials for quantum computers
VCSEL FOR 3D SENSING
