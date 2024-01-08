Official RIBER press release



Order for MBE production machine and services in Europe

Bezons (France), January 8, 2024 - 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order including a MBE 49 production system.

At the end of December 2023, German company Innolume ordered a new MBE 49 machine to boost its production capacity for GaAs-based quantum-dot lasers and support the expansion of its markets, in particular the cloud networking market.

Innolume is one of the few companies to produce ultra-high-performance quantum-dot lasers with high reliability, low sensitivity to optical feedback and unrivalled high temperature operation.

The MBE 49 machine will further strengthen the fleet of RIBER machines operated by Innolume. Its acquisition is also accompanied by a major order for services and accessories to modernize an existing machine and increase its productivity by integrating new solutions offered by RIBER.

This new order confirms the market's adaptation of the MBE 49, one of the most efficient multi-wafer thin-film deposition systems for the development of electronic applications based on compound semiconductors.

It also illustrates the effects of the stimulus plan for the semiconductor industry in Europe.

The order will be delivered in 2024.

About INNOLUME

Innovation, precision, and reliability – this is what has made Innolume the premier manufacturer of GaAs-based laser diodes covering 780nm-1340nm spectral window since 2005.

With a combination of wavelength coverage with Quantum Dot Technology and advanced chip design, Innolume enable their clients to develop cutting-edge industrial, medical and communication applications. Using highly reliable single mode fiber coupling technology, Innolume focus mainly on chip production – with current output exceeding 5 M chips/year.

Many years of experience, technical know-how and a full vertically integrated fab are the key to fast turnarounds in the product development and modification – not just of standard items, but also of custom orders.

www.innolume.com

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER’s equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunication networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

