Riber : Order for a Research / Pilot production MBE machine in Asia

Bezons, February 2nd, 2022 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for an automatic MBE system in Asia.

A newly established university in Asia focusing on engineering sciences has ordered a fully automatic MBE 412 system.

This system will be used to study the magneto-transport effects in GaAs / AlGaAs quantum wells and to grow III-V nanostructures on silicon with high crystalline perfection.

The work and the research programs carried out will be academic. The MBE412 system will also be used to develop structures for prototype MEMS (Micro-electromechanical systems) micro- pumps, which will be used in the medical field.

This order will be delivered in 2022.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

