    ALRIB   FR0000075954

RIBER

(ALRIB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/01 11:23:31 am
1.68 EUR   -1.87%
Riber : Order for a Research / Pilot production MBE machine in Asia

02/02/2022 | 02:09am EST
Press release

Order for a Research / Pilot production MBE machine in Asia

Bezons, February 2nd, 2022 - 8:00am - RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for an automatic MBE system in Asia.

A newly established university in Asia focusing on engineering sciences has ordered a fully automatic MBE 412 system.

This system will be used to study the magneto-transport effects in GaAs / AlGaAs quantum wells and to grow III-V nanostructures on silicon with high crystalline perfection.

The work and the research programs carried out will be academic. The MBE412 system will also be used to develop structures for prototype MEMS (Micro-electromechanical systems) micro- pumps, which will be used in the medical field.

This order will be delivered in 2022.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

CALYPTUS

Stéphane Berterretche

Cyril Combe

tél. : +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

invest@riber.com

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Riber SA published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 07:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 30,3 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
Net income 2021 1,09 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
Net Debt 2021 0,50 M 0,56 M 0,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 1,79%
Capitalization 35,3 M 39,7 M 39,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
