Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Riber
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRIB   FR0000075954

RIBER

(ALRIB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/16 11:35:18 am
1.37 EUR   +0.15%
02:07aRIBER : Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia
PU
02:00aRIBER : Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia
GL
07/05RIBER : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riber : Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia

07/19/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia

Bezons, July 19, 2021 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 412 machine in Asia.

An established opto - electronic device manufacturer in Asia has just ordered a MBE

412 machine for growth of wafers in the antimonide material system, an area of technology for which our product range is attracting significant interest worldwide. This pilote production oriented MBE 412 machine will be used to prepare device structures for applications including car driver assist, medical diagnostics & smart building sensors.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

CALYPTUS

Stéphane Berterretche

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

invest@riber.com

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Riber SA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 06:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIBER
02:07aRIBER : Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia
PU
02:00aRIBER : Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia
GL
07/05RIBER : Ex-dividend day for Distribution from share premium account
FA
06/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : United Airlines, Ford, Wells Fargo, Facebook, UBS...
06/29RIBER : and the Toulouse-based LAAS-CNRS set up the joint laboratory EPICENTRE f..
PU
06/29RIBER : and the Toulouse-based LAAS-CNRS set up the joint laboratory EPICENTRE f..
GL
06/29RIBER and LAAS-CNRS Set Up the Joint Laboratory EPICENTRE Focused on MBE Proc..
CI
06/28EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH LIMITED : Riber (ALRIB): Key enabler of compound semi..
DJ
06/25RIBER : report on the combined General Meeting from June 25, 2021
GL
06/25RIBER : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 29,9 M 35,3 M 35,3 M
Net income 2021 0,79 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
Net Debt 2021 0,94 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 28,8 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart RIBER
Duration : Period :
Riber Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIBER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,37 €
Average target price 1,80 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIBER-10.75%40
ASML HOLDING N.V.48.23%287 013
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION24.61%89 913
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED18.49%68 772
QORVO, INC.12.88%20 643
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.43.30%18 131