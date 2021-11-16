Log in
    ALRIB   FR0000075954

RIBER

(ALRIB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 11/15 10:09:49 am
1.62 EUR   +0.87%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riber : Order for a new production machine in Asia

11/16/2021 | 02:16am EST
Press release

Order for a new production machine in Asia

Bezons, November 16, 2021 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for the semiconductor industry equipment, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia for a total amount of several million euros.

A new Asian industrial client has just ordered a MBE 6000 machine, intended to produce electronic and optoelectronic devices.

The MBE 6000 is the benchmark MBE machine for the mass-production of electronic components used in terrestrial telecommunications (4G, 5G) and fiber optic networks.

This new order will be delivered in 2022.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

CALYPTUS

Stéphane Berterretche

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

invest@riber.com

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Riber SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 07:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
