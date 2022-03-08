Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Riber
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRIB   FR0000075954

RIBER

(ALRIB)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03/22 11:35:22 am
1.41 EUR   -2.76%
02:11aRIBER : Order for a new production machine in Asia
PU
02:01aRIBER : Order for a new production machine in Asia
GL
02/28RIBER : Order for a research MBE machine in Asia
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riber : Order for a new production machine in Asia

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Press release

Order for a new production machine in Asia

Bezons, March 8, 2021 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia for a total amount of several million euros.

An industrial client has ordered an additional MBE 6000 system to reinforce the company's existing fleet of reactors intended to produce microwave device material.

With nearly forty machines sold since its launch in 1999, the MBE 6000 is now established as the benchmark MBE system for the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic device material used in terrestrial telecommunications (4G, 5G) and in fiber optic networks.

This order will be delivered in 2022.

The company will publish its 2021 full-year earnings on April 13, 2022, before start of trading.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

CALYPTUS

Stéphane Berterretche

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

invest@riber.com

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Riber SA published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
