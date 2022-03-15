Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Riber
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALRIB   FR0000075954

RIBER

(ALRIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riber: Order for a new research machine in the United States

03/15/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bezons, March 15, 20228:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 32 research system in the United States.

EPIR Inc., a company based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, USA, has just acquired a new MBE 32P MCT research machine to expand its manufacturing base and continue to provide its customers with state-of-the-art material. 

EPIR Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Sivananthan Laboratories Inc., is a fast growing high-technology company that develops state-of-the-art HgCdTe (Mercury-Cadmium Telluride - MCT) semiconductors for infrared detection and imaging devices. EPIR uses customized material growth technology, enabled by the Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment from RIBER and including multiple epitaxial layers grown on either lattice-matched CdZnTe for high performance applications or silicon substrates for a lower-cost approach.

Dr. Silviu Velicu, EPIR’s President, stated “RIBER was the main equipment provider for our MBE needs during the last two decades and this new acquisition is a testimony to the quality and reliability of the products it provides. The new MBE 32 MCT system to be installed at EPIR will help us address increased commercial and government needs for high quality HgCdTe material.”

Dr. Paul Boieriu, EPIR’s Chief Operating Officer, expects that HgCdTe with high purity, low defect densities, and high uniformity over large areas will exhibit state of the art performance shortly after the installation of the MBE 32P MCT system in early 2023.

Philippe Ley, Chairman of RIBER’s Executive Board, concluded: “Our MBE 32 product range has been in existence for 40 years with an installed base of several hundred systems worldwide. Among the wide range of materials that can be processed, the epitaxial growth of mercury-containing compounds is one of the most demanding thin film depositions characterized in MBE. For four decades RIBER's MBE 32P has excelled in the arena of MCT growth where unrivalled reference quality material has been produced leading to manufacture ever more impressive devices. There is no more powerful endorsement than repeat system business which we see here again as our company is graced with another 32P MCT order from EPIR who we know have total confidence in transferring and enhancing existing processes from long established working reactors to our modern version of this legendary MBE system. We wish all at EPIR continued success in these most demanding of R&D programs.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER
Stéphane Berterretche
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com		CALYPTUS 
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment


All news about RIBER
03:10aRIBER : Order for a new research machine in the United States
PU
03:01aRIBER : Order for a new research machine in the United States
GL
03/14Riber's Proposed Pilot Line Secures $1.2 Million Funding from French Government
MT
03/14RIBER : chosen for the France Relance stimulus plan
PU
03/14RIBER, chosen for the France Relance stimulus plan, will benefit from financial support..
AQ
03/08Riber Wins New Order for Production System from Industrial Client in Asia
MT
03/08RIBER : Order for a new production machine in Asia
PU
03/08RIBER : Order for a new production machine in Asia
GL
02/28RIBER : Order for a research MBE machine in Asia
PU
02/28RIBER : Order for a research MBE machine in Asia
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 30,3 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net income 2021 1,08 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net Debt 2021 2,05 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 0,92%
Capitalization 34,1 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart RIBER
Duration : Period :
Riber Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIBER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,62 €
Average target price 1,95 €
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIBER-7.31%37
ASML HOLDING N.V.-24.37%239 251
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-20.37%70 177
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-34.78%67 433
ENTEGRIS, INC.-13.59%16 366
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-4.23%14 949