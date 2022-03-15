Riber: Order for a new research machine in the United States

Bezons, March 15, 2022 – 8:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 32 research system in the United States.



EPIR Inc., a company based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, USA, has just acquired a new MBE 32P MCT research machine to expand its manufacturing base and continue to provide its customers with state-of-the-art material.

EPIR Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Sivananthan Laboratories Inc., is a fast growing high-technology company that develops state-of-the-art HgCdTe (Mercury-Cadmium Telluride - MCT) semiconductors for infrared detection and imaging devices. EPIR uses customized material growth technology, enabled by the Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment from RIBER and including multiple epitaxial layers grown on either lattice-matched CdZnTe for high performance applications or silicon substrates for a lower-cost approach.

Dr. Silviu Velicu, EPIR’s President, stated “RIBER was the main equipment provider for our MBE needs during the last two decades and this new acquisition is a testimony to the quality and reliability of the products it provides. The new MBE 32 MCT system to be installed at EPIR will help us address increased commercial and government needs for high quality HgCdTe material.”

Dr. Paul Boieriu, EPIR’s Chief Operating Officer, expects that HgCdTe with high purity, low defect densities, and high uniformity over large areas will exhibit state of the art performance shortly after the installation of the MBE 32P MCT system in early 2023.

Philippe Ley, Chairman of RIBER’s Executive Board, concluded: “Our MBE 32 product range has been in existence for 40 years with an installed base of several hundred systems worldwide. Among the wide range of materials that can be processed, the epitaxial growth of mercury-containing compounds is one of the most demanding thin film depositions characterized in MBE. For four decades RIBER's MBE 32P has excelled in the arena of MCT growth where unrivalled reference quality material has been produced leading to manufacture ever more impressive devices. There is no more powerful endorsement than repeat system business which we see here again as our company is graced with another 32P MCT order from EPIR who we know have total confidence in transferring and enhancing existing processes from long established working reactors to our modern version of this legendary MBE system. We wish all at EPIR continued success in these most demanding of R&D programs.”

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

