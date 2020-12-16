Log in
Riber: Order for a research MBE machine in Asia 

12/16/2020 | 02:00am EST
Bezons, December 16, 2020 – 8:00 am – RIBER, global market leader in MBE equipment for semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a research system in Asia.

RIBER received an order for a research system, model C21 DZ, from a leading academic research group in Asia. This system will be used primarily to prepare ultra-pure layers of III-V materials for low-temperature transport studies, including quantum Hall Effect measurements.

The ordered system will be delivered in 2021.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader in MBE equipment. The company designs and produces molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems as well as evaporation sources and cells for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.
RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER
Laurent Pollet
tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00
invest@riber.com		CALYPTUS 
Cyril Combe
tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68
cyril.combe@calyptus.net

Attachment


