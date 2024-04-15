Riber: implementation of share buyback program
The manufacturer of equipment for the semiconductor industry states that the program covers a maximum of 10% of its capital, based on a maximum purchase price of 10 euros per share.
Its objectives are to reduce capital by cancelling shares, to allocate shares to employees, or to finance external growth operations.
On April 9, the number of shares held directly or indirectly by Riber was 198.454 units, i.e. around 0.9% of the share capital.
Following these announcements, shares in the molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) specialist were up 4% on Monday morning on the Paris Bourse.
