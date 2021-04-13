Riber : Order for a new production machine in Asia

Order for a new production machine in Asia

Bezons, April 13, 2021 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE production machine in Asia for a total amount of several million euros.

An Asian industrial client has just ordered a fifth MBE 6000 machine, intended to produce electronic and optoelectronic devices.

This new order will be delivered in 2021.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

Contacts RIBER CALYPTUS Stéphane Berterretche Cyril Combe tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 invest@riber.com cyril.combe@calyptus.net

