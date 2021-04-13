Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Riber    ALRIB   FR0000075954

RIBER

(ALRIB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 04/12 11:26:24 am
1.69 EUR   --.--%
02:09aRIBER  : Order for a new production machine in Asia
PU
02:00aRIBER : Order for a new production machine in Asia
GL
04/06RIBER  : First MBE 8000 machine delivered to IntelliEPI
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Riber : Order for a new production machine in Asia

04/13/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Order for a new production machine in Asia

Bezons, April 13, 2021 - 8:00am - RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE production machine in Asia for a total amount of several million euros.

An Asian industrial client has just ordered a fifth MBE 6000 machine, intended to produce electronic and optoelectronic devices.

This new order will be delivered in 2021.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER

CALYPTUS

Stéphane Berterretche

Cyril Combe

tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00

tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

invest@riber.com

cyril.combe@calyptus.net

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Riber SA published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIBER
02:09aRIBER  : Order for a new production machine in Asia
PU
02:00aRIBER : Order for a new production machine in Asia
GL
04/06RIBER  : First MBE 8000 machine delivered to IntelliEPI
PU
04/06RIBER : First MBE 8000 machine delivered to IntelliEPI
GL
03/25RIBER : Order for a new production machine in Asia
GL
03/24RIBER  : Order for a new production machine in Asia
PU
03/09RIBER  : Launches Its New Website
GL
01/29RIBER  : 2020 full-year revenues of 30.2m
PU
01/29RIBER : 2020 full-year revenues of 30.2m 
GL
01/29RIBER  : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 30,1 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
Net income 2020 0,03 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net cash 2020 2,25 M 2,67 M 2,67 M
P/E ratio 2020 966x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 35,5 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart RIBER
Duration : Period :
Riber Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIBER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,70 €
Last Close Price 1,69 €
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIBER10.10%42
ASML HOLDING N.V.31.91%263 144
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION37.69%94 605
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED28.78%70 489
QORVO, INC.15.39%21 731
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.38.38%16 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ