Riber: new order from Asia
This machine will bolster the Asian industrial customer's production capacity for advanced gallium nitride (GaN) optoelectronic components for consumer applications.
GaN-based devices are attracting a great deal of interest in the field of power applications, where the industry is looking to reduce the size and weight of systems while increasing their efficiency", points out Riber.
