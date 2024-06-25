Riber: new order from Asia

June 25, 2024 at 04:31 am EDT Share

Riber, a specialist in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) for the semiconductor industry, has announced the sale of a 49 GaN MBE production system in Asia, a new order scheduled for delivery in 2025.



This machine will bolster the Asian industrial customer's production capacity for advanced gallium nitride (GaN) optoelectronic components for consumer applications.



GaN-based devices are attracting a great deal of interest in the field of power applications, where the industry is looking to reduce the size and weight of systems while increasing their efficiency", points out Riber.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.