Riber: share price rises following order from Germany

January 08, 2024 at 03:56 am EST Share

Riber shares posted one of the best performances on the Paris Bourse on Monday morning, following the receipt of a new order, confirming the group's commercial dynamism.



At around 9:40 am, the share gained almost 4% in volumes already one and a half times higher than their daily average over the last four sessions. At the same time, the CAC Mid & Small index was perfectly stable.



In a press release issued this morning, the semiconductor equipment supplier announced that it had received an order from Germany's Innolume for a molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) production system.



Innolume - which manufactures high-performance quantum box lasers - plans to use the MBE 49 machine to boost its production capacity and support its growth, particularly in the cloud market.



Riber specifies that the contract is to be accompanied by an order for services and accessories aimed at modernizing an existing machine to boost productivity by integrating new solutions.



According to Riber, this order - which will be delivered in 2024 - illustrates the effects of the stimulus plans currently being implemented in the semiconductor industry in Europe.



Riber's share price rose by 11.4% in 2023, outperforming a CAC Mid & Small index that fell for the year as a whole.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.