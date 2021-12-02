Log in
Semiconductor industry: market & technical issues for the renewal of this sector | Yole Développement

12/02/2021
From Technologies to Markets

Semiconductor

industry: market &

technical issues

for the renewal of

this sector

Jean-Christophe Eloy

President & CEO

YOLE DEVELOPPEMENT

© 2021

OUTLINE

  • Key megatrends of this decade
  • Overview of semiconductor manufacturing process
  • How complex are epitaxy layers
  • How megatrends translate to equipment demand
  • Competing techniques for MBE
  • RIBERT equipment
  • Key markets served by RIBER equipment
  • MBE market forecast
  • Potential game changers
  • RIBER, a French leader at the world stage

Press Conference, RIBER | 30-Nov-2021 | © Yole Développement

2

KEY MEGATRENDS OF THIS DECADE

Press Conference, RIBER | 30-Nov-2021 | © Yole Développement

3

OVERVIEW OF SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING PROCESS

Press Conference, RIBER | 30-Nov-2021 | © Yole Développement

4

HOW COMPLEX ARE EPITAXY LAYERS

Press Conference, RIBER | 30-Nov-2021 | © Yole Développement

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Riber SA published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 30,3 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
Net income 2021 1,09 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
Net Debt 2021 1,23 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 1,37%
Capitalization 30,7 M 34,8 M 34,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart RIBER
Duration : Period :
Riber Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIBER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,46 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIBER-4.89%35
ASML HOLDING N.V.84.35%340 119
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION46.85%97 648
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED56.07%82 611
ENTEGRIS, INC.54.69%20 146
QORVO, INC.-12.05%16 104