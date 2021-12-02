Semiconductor industry: market & technical issues for the renewal of this sector | Yole Développement

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 30,3 M 34,3 M 34,3 M Net income 2021 1,09 M 1,23 M 1,23 M Net Debt 2021 1,23 M 1,39 M 1,39 M P/E ratio 2021 31,0x Yield 2021 1,37% Capitalization 30,7 M 34,8 M 34,8 M EV / Sales 2021 1,06x EV / Sales 2022 0,95x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 49,0% Chart RIBER Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RIBER Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 2 Last Close Price 1,46 € Average target price 2,40 € Spread / Average Target 64,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RIBER -4.89% 35 ASML HOLDING N.V. 84.35% 340 119 LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 46.85% 97 648 TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 56.07% 82 611 ENTEGRIS, INC. 54.69% 20 146 QORVO, INC. -12.05% 16 104