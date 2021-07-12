RIBOMIC : Announces First Patient Dosed in an Investigator Sponsored Trial of RBM-007 in treatment naive wet AMD Patients

News Release

RIBOMIC Announces First Patient Dosed in an Investigator Sponsored Trial of RBM- 007 in treatment naïve wet AMD Patients

TOKYO, July 12, 2021 - RIBOMIC, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company specializing in aptamer therapeutics (TYO:4591), announced today that the first subject has been dosed in a phase 2 investigator sponsored trial (IST) - named 'TEMPURA Study' for wet AMD. The TEMPURA IST (NCT04895293) is being conducted by Dr. Raj K. Maturi M.D. P.C at the Midwest Eye Institute, Indiana. The open labelled clinical trial is enrolling patients with intraretinal or subretinal edema due to previously untreated neovascular AMD. The study has been designed to assess the safety and efficacy of intravitreal injections of RBM-007 in treatment naïve patients

Dr. Maturi commented "Excited to see the potential benefits of new mechanism of action in wet AMD".

Dr. Padma Bezwada, CEO of RIBOMIC USA Inc, added "We congratulate Dr. Maturi on achieving the important milestone of first patient dosed in the IST and are pleased to support the efforts of Dr. Maturi and his team. We believe the trial will provide great insights into RBM-007 activity in treatment naïve exudative AMD and hope that RBM-007 with its dual anti-angiogenic and anti-fibrotic activity can prove beneficial in the treatment of wet AMD."

About RBM-007

RBM-007 is a novel oligonucleotide-based aptamer with potent anti-FGF2 (fibroblast growth factor 2) activity. FGF2 is implicated in not only angiogenesis but also fibrosis in several diseases including wet AMD. The dual action of RBM-007(anti-angiogenic and anti-scarring) holds promise as an additive or alternative therapy to anti-VEGF treatments for wet AMD. It is currently being investigated as a monotherapy and in combination with Eylea in patients with wet AMD in a P2 clinical trial (TOFU study NCT04200248) and an extension study of NCT04200248 assessing the efficacy and safety of additional intravitreal injections of RBM-007 (RAMEN Study NCT04640272)

About TEMPURA study