Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ricardo plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCDO   GB0007370074

RICARDO PLC

(RCDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:40:53 2023-01-25 am EST
518.00 GBX   +1.57%
04:59aRicardo Buys Majority Stake in E3-Modelling
MT
2022Cargotec's Kalmar Partners With Toyota Tsusho, Ricardo On Fuel Cell-powered Terminal Tractors Development
MT
2022Cordel announces Ricardo collaboration on rail-related opportunities
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ricardo buys GBP24 million stake in environmental modelling tools firm

01/25/2023 | 06:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Ricardo PLC on Wednesday said it bought a majority shareholding in environmental modelling tools firm E3-Modelling SA for a consideration of GBP24 million.

The West Sussex, England-based environmental and engineering consulting company said the 93% stake was for GBP19 million payable on completion alongside a deferred earn out of GBP5 million to be paid after December 31, subject to the achievement of certain performance metrics.

It said E3-Modelling provides digital modelling capabilities across the markets in which Ricardo also serves, making the acquisition complementary to Ricardo's position in the energy, environment and mobility agendas.

Ricardo added its global footprint, services and diversified market expansion would combine with E3M's capabilities and expertise in supporting additional value creation for a global client base focused on transitioning to a low-carbon future.

To date, the use of E3M's models has largely focused on Europe, Ricardo said. It pointed to E3M carrying out consultancy on "every major European energy and climate policy initiative", and that its large-scale energy, economy and transport models have been applied "at the very heart" of European Commission policymaking.

"We already have a strong working relationship with E3-Modelling having worked together for over 10 years, and this acquisition is a natural advancement, combining our skillsets to offer a transformational contribution to Ricardo's energy and environmental services portfolio," said Ricardo Chief Executive Officer Graham Ritchie.

"It provides an opportunity to deliver repeatable digital models focused on energy markets, climate change and the decarbonisation of transport to governments and corporate clients globally."

Shares in Ricardo were up 1.0% to 515.11 pence each in London on Wednesday before midday.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about RICARDO PLC
04:59aRicardo Buys Majority Stake in E3-Modelling
MT
2022Cargotec's Kalmar Partners With Toyota Tsusho, Ricardo On Fuel Cell-powered Terminal Tr..
MT
2022Cordel announces Ricardo collaboration on rail-related opportunities
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022Ricardo Appointed by Defra to Develop and Maintain the UK's Air Quality Emissions Scena..
AQ
2022Ricardo Appointed by Defra to Develop and Maintain the UK's Air Quality Emissions Scena..
BU
2022Defra Appoints Ricardo to Develop and Maintain the Uk’s Air Quality Emissions Scen..
CI
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RICARDO PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 417 M 514 M 514 M
Net income 2023 15,1 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2023 31,6 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,9x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 317 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 3 017
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RICARDO PLC
Duration : Period :
Ricardo plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICARDO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 510,00 GBX
Average target price 534,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Ritchie Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Gibson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Sydney Clare Chairman
Laurie Bowen Independent Non-Executive Director
Eva Christina Malin Persson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICARDO PLC6.03%391
BAYCURRENT CONSULTING, INC.38.76%6 726
FTI CONSULTING, INC.2.53%5 477
NIHON M&A CENTER HOLDINGS INC.7.06%4 442
ICF INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.38%1 859
VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED0.83%1 406