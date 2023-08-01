Ricardo PLC - West Sussex, England-based environmental and engineering consulting company - Says in the year ended June 30, it has continued to trade in line with its expectations, delivering full-year growth in orders, revenue and underlying operating profit. Notes "robust" performance reflects the strong order intake in the period, with orders of about GBP520 million and 17% revenue growth. Order intake for financial 2022 was GBP432.2 million and revenue was GBP387.3 million.
Current stock price: 574.00 pence, down 2.1% on Tuesday
12-month change: up 39%
