Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company. The Company operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP). The EE segment is engaged in the provision of environmental consultancy services to customers across the world. The Rail segment is a consultancy unit that provides technical advice and engineering services; and performs accredited assurance services. The A&I segment is engaged in the provision of engineering, strategic consulting, and design, development, and testing services, focused on hybrid and electric systems, electrification, engines, driveline and transmissions, testing, and vehicle engineering. The Defense segment provides engineering services, software, and products to customers in the United States defense market. The PP segment manufactures, assembles, and develops niche components, prototypes, and complex products.

Sector Business Support Services