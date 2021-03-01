Log in
RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES

(RIBT)
RiceBran Technologies to Host Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on February 25th at 4:30 PM EST

03/01/2021 | 05:28am EST
THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman and Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25th at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The call information is as follows:

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. EST on February 25, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 11, 2021 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 40077.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact

Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
ribt@fnkir.com
646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630938/RiceBran-Technologies-to-Host-Q4-and-Full-Year-2020-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-February-25th-at-430-PM-EST

Disclaimer

RiceBran Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -3,23 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 40,3 M 40,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter G. Bradley Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Todd Mitchell Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Robert DePaul Vice President-Operations
Sherry Rhoads VP-Compliance, Regulatory & External Affairs
Brent D. Rosenthal Lead Independent Director
RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES57.46%40
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.88%294 537
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-9.08%75 068
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY4.96%44 499
DANONE S.A5.02%44 361
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-6.45%33 635
