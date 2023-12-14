Ricegrowers Limited, doing business as The SunRice Group, is a rice food brand company. The Company's segments include Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods (Riviana), CopRice and Corporate. The Rice Pool segment is engaged in receiving, milling, marketing and distributing Riverina rice directly to customers across many channels. International Rice is engaged in the processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of bulk or branded rice products through intermediaries to consumers, food service and processing customers in global markets. Rice Food is engaged in the importation, local manufacturing, marketing and distribution of value-added rice-based products, including snacks, ingredients and microwave meals, both in domestic and global markets. Riviana is engaged in the distribution of both imported and locally manufactured branded specialty gourmet and special occasions food products. The CopRice segment manufactures and distributes bulk stock feed.

Sector Food Processing