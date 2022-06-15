Rich Development Construction : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/15 2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation: To approve Distribution of Earnings for 2021. 3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None 4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements: To approve 2021 Business Report and the Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions V.Other matters: To approve Amendment to the Procedures for Asset Acquisition&Disposal. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None