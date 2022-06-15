Rich Development Construction : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting
06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: RICH DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
15:09:02
Subject
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Shareholders' General Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
To approve Distribution of Earnings for 2021.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
To approve 2021 Business Report and the Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
To approve Amendment to the Procedures for Asset Acquisition&Disposal.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
