    5512   TW0005512008

RICH DEVELOPMENT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(5512)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-13
8.780 TWD   -0.23%
03:23aRICH DEVELOPMENT CONSTRUCTION : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting
PU
06/07RICH DEVELOPMENT CONSTRUCTION : Announcement of ex-rights and dividend standard date on behalf of Green Forest Development Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
PU
06/07RICH DEVELOPMENT CONSTRUCTION : Announcement of important resolution of 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of Ho Ching Enterprises Co.,Ltd.
PU
Rich Development Construction : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Shareholders' General Meeting

06/15/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: RICH DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 15:09:02
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Shareholders' General Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions  I.Profit distribution/deficit compensation:
To approve Distribution of Earnings for 2021.
3.Important resolutions II.Amendments of the company charter:None
4.Important resolutions III.Business report and financial statements:
To approve 2021 Business Report and the Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions IV.Election for directors and supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions V.Other matters:
To approve Amendment to the Procedures for Asset Acquisition&Disposal.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Rich Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
