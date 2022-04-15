Log in
    5512   TW0005512008

RICH DEVELOPMENT CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(5512)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-13
9.480 TWD   -0.11%
03/31Rich Development Construction Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/25RICH DEVELOPMENT CONSTRUCTION : Announcement on Acquisition of Real Property by the Company
PU
03/25ANNOUNCEMENT : The Company engaged others to build on its own land for “intended construction of foundation, steel structure and curtain wall works”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rich Development Construction : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends

04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: RICH DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 16:58:18
Subject 
 Resolution by the board of directors to distribute
dividends
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 0.3
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$223,197,814
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):Nil
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):Nil
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Rich Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
