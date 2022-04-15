Rich Development Construction : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends
04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: RICH DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
16:58:18
Subject
Resolution by the board of directors to distribute
dividends
Date of events
2022/04/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 0.3
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):NT$223,197,814
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):Nil
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):Nil
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):Nil
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
Rich Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.