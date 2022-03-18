Log in
RICH SPORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Rich Sport Public : Disclosure of the Invitation Letter of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website

03/18/2022 | 07:33am EDT
18 Mar 2022 17:37:10
Disclosure of the Invitation Letter of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's website
RSP
RSP
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Rich Sport pcl published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 11:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 921 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net income 2021 29,6 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
Net cash 2021 1 128 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,3x
Yield 2021 7,08%
Capitalization 1 872 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 998
Free-Float -
Chart RICH SPORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rich Sport Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICH SPORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Papitch Wongpaitoonbpiya Director & Managing Director
Nimit Supornprasert Chief Financial Officer & Director
Phairat Phoubon Chairman
Somroj Sirisopana Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Kanjana Prommasakul Co-Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICH SPORT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED18.87%56
PUMA SE-28.87%12 713
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION-24.53%7 531
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.-10.09%6 089
CROCS, INC.-37.97%4 868
RELAXO FOOTWEARS LIMITED-14.27%3 678