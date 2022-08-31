Log in
    REXP.N0000   LK0209N00003

RICHARD PIERIS EXPORTS PLC

(REXP.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
807.00 LKR   +0.56%
10:21aRICHARD PIERIS EXPORTS : Annual Report For 2021-2022 Richard Pieris Exports PLC
PU
08/15Richard Pieris Exports PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/31Richard Pieris Exports PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Richard Pieris Exports : Annual Report For 2021-2022 Richard Pieris Exports PLC

08/31/2022 | 10:21am EDT
GROW &

DIVERSIFY

RICHARD PIERIS EXPORTS PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2021/2022

CONTENTS

PREAMBLE

STEWARDSHIP

Vision & Mission

Board of Directors

1

12

Our Journey

Report of the Remuneration Committee

4

14

Financial Highlights

Report of the Audit Committee

6

15

Non Financial Highlights

Corporate Governance

9

16

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Report of the Related Party

Transactions Review Committee

Chairman's Statement

18

10

Risk Management

19

REVIEW FOR THE YEAR

Our Operations

23

25

Latex Based Segment

27

Hard Rubber Segment

28

Mineral Segment

Our Products

29

Sustainability Philosophy

30

Our Management Team

36

Financial Review

37

Financial Calendar

42

Scan to view the PDF version of this annual report

The PDF version is published online on the same date as the date of issue of this publication at

https://www.cse.lk/home/company-info/REXP.N0000/nancial

FINANCIAL REPORTS

Annual Report of the Board of Directors

44

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

48

Independent Auditor's Report

49

Statements of Financial Position

52

Statements of Prot or Loss

53

Statements of Comprehensive Income

54

Statements of Changes in Equity

55

Statements of Cash Flows

56

Notes to the Financial Statements

57

Statements of Value Added

100

ANNEXURES

Corporate Structure

101

Group Real Estate Portfolio

102

Ten Year Summary

104

Shareholder Information

106

Glossary of Financial Terms

110

Notes

112

Notice of Meeting

114

Form of Proxy

115

Corporate Information

VISION

To become one of the leading Rubber/Polymer related Product Exporters in the global market.

MISSION

Be a preferred supplier of Rubber/Polymer products to the International markets by being close to our customers by assisting them to remain competitive in the global markets by our commitment to innovation, continuous improvement of our products, processes and services along with the development of human resources.

GROW &

DIVERSIFY

Fuelled by our hunger to expand, the Group has always leveraged on its strategic assets - its technical know-how, decades of experience and well-respected brand name - to keep diversifying its portfolio to meet customer needs while mitigating risks of relying on any one product range or market. Our global ambition is ensuring we step into new markets and establish a firm footprint through high quality products and professional customer care. We thrive in creating success in uncharted territories while relying on our core strengths. Led by our impeccable values and vision for the Group, our efforts to grow and diversify will always be tempered by doing good.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Richard Pieris Exports plc published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 14:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 362 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Net income 2021 637 M 1,77 M 1,77 M
Net cash 2021 921 M 2,55 M 2,55 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,55x
Yield 2021 6,68%
Capitalization 9 110 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 545
Free-Float 9,23%
Chart RICHARD PIERIS EXPORTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Richard Pieris Exports PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wasantha Rukmal Abeysirigunawardena Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sena Yaddehige Chairman
Indira Dissanayake Administrative Head
Liyanarachige Mahasen Keerthi Tillekeratne Independent Non-Executive Director
Angelo Maharajah Patrick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHARD PIERIS EXPORTS PLC-4.64%25
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-52.39%3 345
ZHEJIANG SANWEI RUBBER ITEM CO., LTD.-5.49%2 110
TSRC CORPORATION-29.95%767
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING-37.54%377
WELLCALL HOLDINGS-3.10%139