Richard Pieris Exports : Annual Report For 2021-2022 Richard Pieris Exports PLC

RICHARD PIERIS EXPORTS PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2021/2022
CONTENTS
|
PREAMBLE
|
STEWARDSHIP
|
Vision & Mission
|
Board of Directors
|
1
|
12
|
|
Our Journey
|
Report of the Remuneration Committee
|
4
|
14
|
|
Financial Highlights
|
Report of the Audit Committee
|
6
|
15
|
|
Non Financial Highlights
|
Corporate Governance
|
9
|
16
|
|
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
|
Report of the Related Party
|
Transactions Review Committee
|
Chairman's Statement
|
18
|
|
10
|
Risk Management
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
REVIEW FOR THE YEAR
|
|
Our Operations
|
|
23
|
|
|
25
|
Latex Based Segment
|
|
27
|
Hard Rubber Segment
|
|
28
|
Mineral Segment
Our Products
29
Sustainability Philosophy
30
Our Management Team
36
Financial Review
37
Financial Calendar
42
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Annual Report of the Board of Directors
44
Statement of Directors' Responsibility
48
Independent Auditor's Report
49
Statements of Financial Position
52
Statements of Prot or Loss
53
Statements of Comprehensive Income
54
Statements of Changes in Equity
55
Statements of Cash Flows
56
Notes to the Financial Statements
57
Statements of Value Added
100
ANNEXURES
Corporate Structure
101
Group Real Estate Portfolio
102
Ten Year Summary
104
Shareholder Information
106
Glossary of Financial Terms
110
Notes
112
Notice of Meeting
114
Form of Proxy
115
Corporate Information
VISION
To become one of the leading Rubber/Polymer related Product Exporters in the global market.
MISSION
Be a preferred supplier of Rubber/Polymer products to the International markets by being close to our customers by assisting them to remain competitive in the global markets by our commitment to innovation, continuous improvement of our products, processes and services along with the development of human resources.
GROW &
DIVERSIFY
Fuelled by our hunger to expand, the Group has always leveraged on its strategic assets - its technical know-how, decades of experience and well-respected brand name - to keep diversifying its portfolio to meet customer needs while mitigating risks of relying on any one product range or market. Our global ambition is ensuring we step into new markets and establish a firm footprint through high quality products and professional customer care. We thrive in creating success in uncharted territories while relying on our core strengths. Led by our impeccable values and vision for the Group, our efforts to grow and diversify will always be tempered by doing good.
