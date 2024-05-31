Richard Pieris Exports PLC
Interim Financial Statements
Twelve Months ended 31st March 2024
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
As at 31st March
As at 31st March
2024
2023
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
ASSETS
Non-current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
3,028,459
2,465,756
Investment in Associate
336,045
386,700
Investment Property - Right of use asset
434,000
406,884
Right of use asset
127,343
130,441
Advance Payment for Investment
23,681
28,681
Deferred Tax Asset
28,184
1,266
3,977,712
3,419,728
Discontinued Operations
Assets of Arpico Natural Latex Foams (Pvt ) Ltd
-
-
Current Assets
Inventories
1,491,335
1,225,805
Trade & Other Receivables
2,044,538
1,789,767
Tax Receivable
30,573
-
Short Term Investment
342,294
354,741
Amounts Due from Related Parties
144,261
176,762
Cash and Bank Balances
1,710,374
1,346,934
5,763,375
4,894,009
Total Assets
9,741,087
8,313,737
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated Capital
220,262
220,262
Revenue Reserves
3,205,775
3,298,080
Foreign Currency Translation
265,112
298,144
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
3,691,149
3,816,486
Non Controlling Interest
1,439,466
1,474,085
Total Equity
5,130,615
5,290,571
Non-Current Liabilities
Interest Bearning Loans and Borrowings
-
50,000
Deferred Tax Liabilities
701
71,510
Retirement Benefit Obligation
138,266
107,657
Lease Instalments Payable After One Year
145,270
153,980
Discontinued Operations
284,237
383,147
Liabilities of Arpico Natural Latex Foams (Pvt ) Ltd
227,013
227,013
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
1,205,586
754,732
Income Tax Payable
-
18,505
Amounts Due to Related Parties
602,650
508,530
Lease Instalments Payable In the Ensuing Year
23,601
16,828
Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings
2,267,385
1,114,411
4,099,222
2,413,006
Total Liabilities
4,610,472
3,023,166
Total Equity and Liabilities
9,741,087
8,313,737
The above figures are subject to audit
I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirments of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
…………………………………………..
Charith Ariyarathna
Finance Controller -Exports Sector
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Approved and Signed for and on behalf
of the Board on 30th May 2024 in Colombo.
……………………………….
…………………………….
W.R.Abeysirigunawardena
W.J. Viville P. Perera
Director
Director
Company Statement of Financial Position
As at 31st March
As at 31st March
2024
2023
Rs. 000
Rs. 000
ASSETS
Non-current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
391,587
326,619
Long Term Investments
463,023
463,023
Deferred Tax Asset
13,384
1,266
867,994
790,908
Current Assets
Inventories
293,193
432,835
Trade & Other Receivables
590,410
759,583
Other Current Financial Assets
347,527
334,131
Income Tax Refund
3,202
6,803
Amounts Due from Related Parties
13,538
52,749
Cash and Bank Balances
1,282,227
919,714
2,516,701
2,519,211
Total Assets
3,384,695
3,310,119
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Stated Capital
220,262
220,262
Revenue Reserves
2,720,507
2,769,760
Total Equity
2,940,769
2,990,022
Non-Current Liabilities
Retirement Benefit Obligation
109,013
76,294
Deferred Tax Liabilities
-
-
109,013
76,294
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Payables
226,890
220,105
Amounts Due to Related Parties
108,023
23,698
334,913
243,803
Total Liabilities
443,926
320,097
Total Equity and Liabilities
3,384,695
3,310,119
The above figures are subject to audit
I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirments of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.
…………………………………………..
Charith Ariyarathna
Finance Controller -Exports Sector
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Approved and Signed for and on behalf of the Board on 30th May 2024 in Colombo.
………………………………
…………………………….
W.R.Abeysirigunawardena
W.J. Viville P. Perera
Director
Director
Consolidated Income Statements
3 months ended 31st March
12 months ended 31st March
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Continuing Operations
Revenue
1,486,128
1,702,720
(13)
7,120,443
9,040,796
(21)
Cost of Sales
(1,123,186)
(1,234,766)
(9)
(5,731,299)
(6,436,887)
(11)
Gross Profit
362,942
467,954
(22)
1,389,144
2,603,909
(47)
Other Operating Income
10,240
7,967
29
40,565
27,663
47
Distribution Costs
(154,991)
(304,953)
(49)
(759,240)
(1,440,854)
(47)
Administrative Expenses
(77,853)
(122,348)
(36)
(374,461)
(454,330)
(18)
Other Operating Expenses
(5,258)
(28,681)
(82)
(5,258)
(28,681)
(82)
Profit / (Loss)from Operations
135,080
19,939
577
290,750
707,707
(59)
Finance Income
26,301
57,287
(54)
112,502
200,132
(44)
Finance Cost
(25,610)
(23,469)
9
(63,131)
(24,182)
161
Other Financial Items
(189,262)
(297,377)
(36)
(238,375)
426,983
(156)
Share of Profit/ (Loss) of Associate
(4,595)
(4,260)
8
(17,115)
(23,323)
(27)
Profit /( Loss) Before Tax
(58,086)
(247,880)
(77)
84,631
1,287,317
(93)
Taxation
(11,522)
471
(2,546)
(50,495)
(240,260)
(79)
Profit / (Loss) for the Period from Continuing Operations
(69,608)
(247,409)
(72)
34,136
1,047,057
(97)
Discontinued Operations
Loss after tax for the period from discontinued operations
(32)
(24)
33
(77)
(69)
12
Profit /(Loss) for the period
(69,640)
(247,433)
(72)
34,059
1,046,988
(97)
Attributable to:
Equity Holders of the Parent
(77,437)
(218,662)
(65)
64,050
978,907
(93)
Non Controlling Interest
7,797
(28,771)
(127)
(29,991)
68,081
(144)
(69,640)
(247,433)
(72)
34,059
1,046,988
(97)
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Earnings Per Share
(6.94)
(19.59)
5.74
87.69
Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
(6.94)
(19.59)
5.73
87.68
Dividend per Share
12.00
35.00
12.00
35.00
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are subject to audit.
Company Income Statements
3 months ended 31st March
12 months ended 31st March
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
%
Revenue
451,891
516,552
(13)
1,945,498
3,141,325
(38)
Cost of Sales
(340,060)
(329,492)
3
(1,427,884)
(2,006,241)
(29)
Gross Profit
111,831
187,060
(40)
517,614
1,135,084
(54)
Other Operating Income
63
359
(82)
1,178
1,749
(33)
Distribution Costs
(12,693)
(49,991)
(75)
(90,328)
(336,147)
(73)
Administrative Expenses
(57,182)
(51,971)
10
(198,552)
(153,920)
29
Profit from Operations
42,019
85,457
(51)
229,912
646,766
(64)
Finance Income
25,799
56,613
(54)
110,497
195,606
(44)
Finance Cost
(598)
(1,470)
(59)
(3,257)
(5,819)
(44)
Other Financial Items
(87,039)
(152,696)
(43)
(102,138)
231,590
(144)
Profit before Tax
(19,819)
(12,096)
64
235,014
1,068,142
(78)
Taxation
(55,374)
22,842
(342)
(131,832)
(139,564)
(6)
Profit Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders
(75,193)
10,744
(800)
103,182
928,578
(89)
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Rs.
Earnings Per Share
(6.74)
0.96
9.24
83.18
Dividend Per Share
12.00
35.00
12.00
35.00
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are subject to audit.
Statements of Comprehensive Income
3 months ended 31st March
12 months ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Consolidated
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Profit /( Loss) for the period
(69,640)
(247,433)
34,059
1,046,988
Other comprehensive income / (Expenses) not to be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Actuarial gains/ ( losses) on defined benefit plans
(38,052)
18,383
(38,052)
18,383
Deferred Tax effect on actuarial gains /(losses) on defined benefit plans
11,416
(5,516)
11,416
(5,516)
Change in fair value on other investment at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income / (Expenses) to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods
Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associate
Acturial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans
(382)
532
(382)
532
Translation of Associate using foreign functional currency
(25,056)
(49,389)
(33,032)
42,806
Other comprehensive income/ (Expenses) for the period
(52,074)
(35,989)
(60,050)
56,206
Total comprehensive income /(Expenses) for the period
(121,714)
(283,422)
(25,991)
1,103,194
Attributable to
Equity Holder of the Parent Company
(124,883)
(256,947)
8,628
1,032,817
Non Controlling Interest
3,169
(26,475)
(34,619)
70,377
(121,714)
(283,422)
(25,991)
1,103,194
3 months ended 31st March
12 months ended 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
Company
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Profit for the period
(75,193)
10,744
103,182
928,578
Other comprehensive income / (Expenses) not to be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
Actuarial gains/ ( losses) on defined benefit plans
(26,386)
12,538
(26,386)
12,538
Deferred Tax effect on actuarial gains /(losses) on defined benefit plans
7,916
(3,761)
7,916
(3,761)
Change in fair value on other investment at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income / (Expenses) to be reclassified to
profit or loss in subsequent periods
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the period
(18,470)
8,777
(18,470)
8,777
Total comprehensive income for the period
(93,663)
19,521
84,712
937,354
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
Statement of Changes in Equity
Revenue Reserves
Stated
Foreign Currency
Non Controlling
Total
General
Accumulated
Capital
Reserves
Profit
Translation
Interest
Consolidated
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Balance as at 31st March 2022
220,262
219,250
2,679,957
255,338
1,529,830
4,904,637
Prior period adjustment for Surcharge Tax
-
-
(200,406)
-
(126,123)
(326,529)
Adjusted Balance as at 31st March 2022
220,262
219,250
2,479,551
255,338
1,403,707
4,578,108
Profit for the period
-
-
978,907
-
68,081
1,046,988
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
11,103
42,806
2,297
56,206
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
990,010
42,806
70,378
1,103,194
Interim dividend
(390,731)
(390,731)
Balance as at 31st March 2023
220,262
219,250
3,078,830
298,144
1,474,085
5,290,571
Balance as at 31st March 2023
220,262
219,250
3,078,830
298,144
1,474,085
5,290,571
Profit for the period
-
-
64,050
-
(29,991)
34,059
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
(22,390)
(33,032)
(4,628)
(60,050)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
41,660
(33,032)
(34,619)
(25,991)
Interim dividend
-
-
(133,965)
-
-
(133,965)
Balance as at 31st March 2024
220,262
219,250
2,986,525
265,112
1,439,466
5,130,615
Revenue Reserves
Stated
Total
General
Accumulated
Capital
Reserves
Profit
Company
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Balance as at 31st March 2022
220,262
219,250
2,108,539
2,548,051
Prior period adjustment for Surcharge Tax
-
-
(104,652)
(104,652)
Adjusted Balance as at 31st March 2022
220,262
219,250
2,003,887
2,443,399
Profit for the period
-
-
928,577
928,577
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
8,777
8,777
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
937,354
937,354
Interim dividend
(390,731)
(390,731)
Balance as at 31st March 2023
220,262
219,250
2,550,510
2,990,022
Balance as at 31st March 2023
220,262
219,250
2,550,510
2,990,022
Profit for the period
-
-
103,182
103,182
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
(18,470)
(18,470)
Total Comprehensive Income
-
-
84,712
84,712
Interim Dividend
-
-
(133,965)
(133,965)
Balance as at 31st March 2024
220,262
219,250
2,501,257
2,940,769
Cash Flow Statements
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Group Profit before Tax and Non-Controlling Interest From Continuing Operations
Loss from discontinued Operations
Adjustment to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows
Operating profit before working capital changes
Changes in Working Capital adjustments
Cash generated from / (used in) operations
Interest Paid
Income Tax Paid
Defined Benefit plan costs paid
Net cash flows from / (used in) Operating activities Net cashflows from / (used in) investing activities Net cash inflow / (Out flow) before financing
Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities Net Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Analysis of Cash and Cash Equivalents
Cash at Bank & in Hand
From Continuing operations
From Discontinuing operations
Bank Overdraft
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are subject to audit.
Consolidated
Company
For the 12 months period ended
For the 12 months period ended
31st Mar 2024
31st Mar 2023
31st Mar 2024
31st Mar 2023
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
84,631
1,287,317
235,014
1,068,142
(77)
(69)
-
-
79,066
79,488
(75,703)
(166,635)
163,620
1,366,736
159,311
901,507
59,656
(183,668)
438,876
(300,637)
223,276
1,183,068
598,187
600,870
(42,696)
(24,182)
(3,257)
(5,819)
(185,756)
(678,335)
(132,433)
(331,842)
(35,156)
(11,691)
(12,986)
(3,267)
(40,332)
468,860
449,511
259,942
(557,208)
(573,794)
46,967
56,555
(597,540)
(104,934)
496,478
316,497
663,806
(512,940)
(133,965)
(390,731)
66,266
(617,874)
362,513
(74,234)
332,353
950,227
919,714
993,948
398,619
332,353
1,282,227
919,714
1,710,374
1,346,934
1,282,227
919,714
-
-
-
-
1,710,374
1,346,934
1,282,227
919,714
(1,311,755)
(1,014,581)
-
-
398,619
332,353
1,282,227
919,714
Consolidated Segmental Information
Turnover
Profit / (Loss) before Tax
Total Assets
Total Liabilities
For the 12 months period ended
For the 12 months period ended
As at 31st March
As at 31st March
As at 31st March
As at 31st March
2024
2023
2024
2023
31st March 2024
31st March 2023
31st March 2024
31st March 2023
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Mineral Segment
63,399
68,093
2,047
5,282
74,290
61,785
34,680
23,525
Latex Based Segment
5,145,445
5,869,667
(135,685)
237,394
6,439,993
5,056,940
4,162,779
2,718,035
Hard Rubber Segment
1,945,498
3,141,325
235,014
1,068,141
3,384,695
3,303,316
443,926
313,294
7,154,342
9,079,085
101,376
1,310,817
9,898,978
8,422,041
4,641,385
3,054,854
Adjustment for Inter Group Transactions
(33,899)
(38,289)
(16,744)
(23,500)
(157,891)
(108,304)
(30,913)
(31,688)
7,120,443
9,040,796
84,631
1,287,317
9,741,087
8,313,737
4,610,472
3,023,166
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
The above figures are subject to audit.
Notes to the Financial Statements
-
The figures given above for the twelve months ended 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023 are subject to audit.
The Interim Financial Statements of Richard Pieris Exports PLC for the twelve months ended 31st March 2024 have been prepared in accordance with LKAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Interim Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.
The provisions of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007 have been considered in preparing the interim financial statements of the Company and of the Group.
- Figures for the corresponding period have been re-arranged where ever necessary to confirm to the current presentation.The figures in brackets indicate deductions.
-
Stated Capital
Issued & fully paid Number of shares (Ordinary Shares)
Stated Capital (Rs)
- Market Capitalization
As at 31.03.2024
As at 31.03.2023
11,163,745
11,163,745
Rs.
Rs.
220,262,000
220,262,000
As at 31.03.2024
As at 31.03.2023
Market Capitalization ( Rs '000")
4,889,720
6,223,788
Float adjusted Market Capialization ( Rs '000')
775,999
-
987,715
Price Earnings Ratio ( times)
76.34
6.36
The company complies with option 02 of the listing rules 7.13.1(b) - Less than Rs 1 Bn float adjusted market capitalization.
- There has not been a significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities, which were disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31st March 2023
- There have been no events subsequent to the interim period, which require disclosure in the Interim Financial Statements.
- There are no material capital commitments which have been approved as at 31.03.2024
- Discontinued operations Comprise the results of Subsidiaries of the Group whose Commercial operations have been discontinued.
9 Net asset value per Share
31st March 2024
31st March 2023
Rs.
Rs.
Consolidated ( in Rs. )
330.64
341.86
Company ( in Rs. )
263.42
267.83
Rs
Rs
Highest for the Quarter / Year (in Rs.)
610.00
660.00
Lowest for the Quarter / Year(in Rs.)
430.00
547.00
Last Traded Price for the Quarter / Year (in Rs.)
438.00
557.50
10 All values included in this financial statements, are in Rupees 000's unless otherwise stated.
