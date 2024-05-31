Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Group Profit before Tax and Non-Controlling Interest From Continuing Operations

Loss from discontinued Operations

Adjustment to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows

Operating profit before working capital changes

Changes in Working Capital adjustments

Cash generated from / (used in) operations

Interest Paid

Income Tax Paid

Defined Benefit plan costs paid

Net cash flows from / (used in) Operating activities Net cashflows from / (used in) investing activities Net cash inflow / (Out flow) before financing

Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities Net Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Analysis of Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash at Bank & in Hand

From Continuing operations

From Discontinuing operations

Bank Overdraft

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are subject to audit.