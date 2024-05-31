Richard Pieris Exports PLC

Interim Financial Statements

Twelve Months ended 31st March 2024

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31st March

As at 31st March

2024

2023

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

ASSETS

Non-current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

3,028,459

2,465,756

Investment in Associate

336,045

386,700

Investment Property - Right of use asset

434,000

406,884

Right of use asset

127,343

130,441

Advance Payment for Investment

23,681

28,681

Deferred Tax Asset

28,184

1,266

3,977,712

3,419,728

Discontinued Operations

Assets of Arpico Natural Latex Foams (Pvt ) Ltd

-

-

Current Assets

Inventories

1,491,335

1,225,805

Trade & Other Receivables

2,044,538

1,789,767

Tax Receivable

30,573

-

Short Term Investment

342,294

354,741

Amounts Due from Related Parties

144,261

176,762

Cash and Bank Balances

1,710,374

1,346,934

5,763,375

4,894,009

Total Assets

9,741,087

8,313,737

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Stated Capital

220,262

220,262

Revenue Reserves

3,205,775

3,298,080

Foreign Currency Translation

265,112

298,144

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

3,691,149

3,816,486

Non Controlling Interest

1,439,466

1,474,085

Total Equity

5,130,615

5,290,571

Non-Current Liabilities

Interest Bearning Loans and Borrowings

-

50,000

Deferred Tax Liabilities

701

71,510

Retirement Benefit Obligation

138,266

107,657

Lease Instalments Payable After One Year

145,270

153,980

Discontinued Operations

284,237

383,147

Liabilities of Arpico Natural Latex Foams (Pvt ) Ltd

227,013

227,013

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

1,205,586

754,732

Income Tax Payable

-

18,505

Amounts Due to Related Parties

602,650

508,530

Lease Instalments Payable In the Ensuing Year

23,601

16,828

Interest Bearing Loans & Borrowings

2,267,385

1,114,411

4,099,222

2,413,006

Total Liabilities

4,610,472

3,023,166

Total Equity and Liabilities

9,741,087

8,313,737

The above figures are subject to audit

I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirments of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Charith Ariyarathna

Finance Controller -Exports Sector

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and Signed for and on behalf

of the Board on 30th May 2024 in Colombo.

W.R.Abeysirigunawardena

W.J. Viville P. Perera

Director

Director

Company Statement of Financial Position

As at 31st March

As at 31st March

2024

2023

Rs. 000

Rs. 000

ASSETS

Non-current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

391,587

326,619

Long Term Investments

463,023

463,023

Deferred Tax Asset

13,384

1,266

867,994

790,908

Current Assets

Inventories

293,193

432,835

Trade & Other Receivables

590,410

759,583

Other Current Financial Assets

347,527

334,131

Income Tax Refund

3,202

6,803

Amounts Due from Related Parties

13,538

52,749

Cash and Bank Balances

1,282,227

919,714

2,516,701

2,519,211

Total Assets

3,384,695

3,310,119

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Stated Capital

220,262

220,262

Revenue Reserves

2,720,507

2,769,760

Total Equity

2,940,769

2,990,022

Non-Current Liabilities

Retirement Benefit Obligation

109,013

76,294

Deferred Tax Liabilities

-

-

109,013

76,294

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Payables

226,890

220,105

Amounts Due to Related Parties

108,023

23,698

334,913

243,803

Total Liabilities

443,926

320,097

Total Equity and Liabilities

3,384,695

3,310,119

The above figures are subject to audit

I certify that the above Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirments of the Companies Act No. 07 of 2007.

Charith Ariyarathna

Finance Controller -Exports Sector

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Approved and Signed for and on behalf of the Board on 30th May 2024 in Colombo.

W.R.Abeysirigunawardena

W.J. Viville P. Perera

Director

Director

Consolidated Income Statements

3 months ended 31st March

12 months ended 31st March

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Continuing Operations

Revenue

1,486,128

1,702,720

(13)

7,120,443

9,040,796

(21)

Cost of Sales

(1,123,186)

(1,234,766)

(9)

(5,731,299)

(6,436,887)

(11)

Gross Profit

362,942

467,954

(22)

1,389,144

2,603,909

(47)

Other Operating Income

10,240

7,967

29

40,565

27,663

47

Distribution Costs

(154,991)

(304,953)

(49)

(759,240)

(1,440,854)

(47)

Administrative Expenses

(77,853)

(122,348)

(36)

(374,461)

(454,330)

(18)

Other Operating Expenses

(5,258)

(28,681)

(82)

(5,258)

(28,681)

(82)

Profit / (Loss)from Operations

135,080

19,939

577

290,750

707,707

(59)

Finance Income

26,301

57,287

(54)

112,502

200,132

(44)

Finance Cost

(25,610)

(23,469)

9

(63,131)

(24,182)

161

Other Financial Items

(189,262)

(297,377)

(36)

(238,375)

426,983

(156)

Share of Profit/ (Loss) of Associate

(4,595)

(4,260)

8

(17,115)

(23,323)

(27)

Profit /( Loss) Before Tax

(58,086)

(247,880)

(77)

84,631

1,287,317

(93)

Taxation

(11,522)

471

(2,546)

(50,495)

(240,260)

(79)

Profit / (Loss) for the Period from Continuing Operations

(69,608)

(247,409)

(72)

34,136

1,047,057

(97)

Discontinued Operations

Loss after tax for the period from discontinued operations

(32)

(24)

33

(77)

(69)

12

Profit /(Loss) for the period

(69,640)

(247,433)

(72)

34,059

1,046,988

(97)

Attributable to:

Equity Holders of the Parent

(77,437)

(218,662)

(65)

64,050

978,907

(93)

Non Controlling Interest

7,797

(28,771)

(127)

(29,991)

68,081

(144)

(69,640)

(247,433)

(72)

34,059

1,046,988

(97)

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Earnings Per Share

(6.94)

(19.59)

5.74

87.69

Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

(6.94)

(19.59)

5.73

87.68

Dividend per Share

12.00

35.00

12.00

35.00

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are subject to audit.

Company Income Statements

3 months ended 31st March

12 months ended 31st March

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

%

Revenue

451,891

516,552

(13)

1,945,498

3,141,325

(38)

Cost of Sales

(340,060)

(329,492)

3

(1,427,884)

(2,006,241)

(29)

Gross Profit

111,831

187,060

(40)

517,614

1,135,084

(54)

Other Operating Income

63

359

(82)

1,178

1,749

(33)

Distribution Costs

(12,693)

(49,991)

(75)

(90,328)

(336,147)

(73)

Administrative Expenses

(57,182)

(51,971)

10

(198,552)

(153,920)

29

Profit from Operations

42,019

85,457

(51)

229,912

646,766

(64)

Finance Income

25,799

56,613

(54)

110,497

195,606

(44)

Finance Cost

(598)

(1,470)

(59)

(3,257)

(5,819)

(44)

Other Financial Items

(87,039)

(152,696)

(43)

(102,138)

231,590

(144)

Profit before Tax

(19,819)

(12,096)

64

235,014

1,068,142

(78)

Taxation

(55,374)

22,842

(342)

(131,832)

(139,564)

(6)

Profit Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

(75,193)

10,744

(800)

103,182

928,578

(89)

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Rs.

Earnings Per Share

(6.74)

0.96

9.24

83.18

Dividend Per Share

12.00

35.00

12.00

35.00

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are subject to audit.

Statements of Comprehensive Income

3 months ended 31st March

12 months ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Consolidated

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Profit /( Loss) for the period

(69,640)

(247,433)

34,059

1,046,988

Other comprehensive income / (Expenses) not to be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Actuarial gains/ ( losses) on defined benefit plans

(38,052)

18,383

(38,052)

18,383

Deferred Tax effect on actuarial gains /(losses) on defined benefit plans

11,416

(5,516)

11,416

(5,516)

Change in fair value on other investment at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income / (Expenses) to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods

Share of Other Comprehensive Income of Associate

Acturial gains/(losses) on defined benefit plans

(382)

532

(382)

532

Translation of Associate using foreign functional currency

(25,056)

(49,389)

(33,032)

42,806

Other comprehensive income/ (Expenses) for the period

(52,074)

(35,989)

(60,050)

56,206

Total comprehensive income /(Expenses) for the period

(121,714)

(283,422)

(25,991)

1,103,194

Attributable to

Equity Holder of the Parent Company

(124,883)

(256,947)

8,628

1,032,817

Non Controlling Interest

3,169

(26,475)

(34,619)

70,377

(121,714)

(283,422)

(25,991)

1,103,194

3 months ended 31st March

12 months ended 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

Company

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Profit for the period

(75,193)

10,744

103,182

928,578

Other comprehensive income / (Expenses) not to be

reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods

Actuarial gains/ ( losses) on defined benefit plans

(26,386)

12,538

(26,386)

12,538

Deferred Tax effect on actuarial gains /(losses) on defined benefit plans

7,916

(3,761)

7,916

(3,761)

Change in fair value on other investment at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income / (Expenses) to be reclassified to

profit or loss in subsequent periods

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the period

(18,470)

8,777

(18,470)

8,777

Total comprehensive income for the period

(93,663)

19,521

84,712

937,354

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

Statement of Changes in Equity

Revenue Reserves

Stated

Foreign Currency

Non Controlling

Total

General

Accumulated

Capital

Reserves

Profit

Translation

Interest

Consolidated

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Balance as at 31st March 2022

220,262

219,250

2,679,957

255,338

1,529,830

4,904,637

Prior period adjustment for Surcharge Tax

-

-

(200,406)

-

(126,123)

(326,529)

Adjusted Balance as at 31st March 2022

220,262

219,250

2,479,551

255,338

1,403,707

4,578,108

Profit for the period

-

-

978,907

-

68,081

1,046,988

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

11,103

42,806

2,297

56,206

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

990,010

42,806

70,378

1,103,194

Interim dividend

(390,731)

(390,731)

Balance as at 31st March 2023

220,262

219,250

3,078,830

298,144

1,474,085

5,290,571

Balance as at 31st March 2023

220,262

219,250

3,078,830

298,144

1,474,085

5,290,571

Profit for the period

-

-

64,050

-

(29,991)

34,059

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

(22,390)

(33,032)

(4,628)

(60,050)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

41,660

(33,032)

(34,619)

(25,991)

Interim dividend

-

-

(133,965)

-

-

(133,965)

Balance as at 31st March 2024

220,262

219,250

2,986,525

265,112

1,439,466

5,130,615

Revenue Reserves

Stated

Total

General

Accumulated

Capital

Reserves

Profit

Company

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Balance as at 31st March 2022

220,262

219,250

2,108,539

2,548,051

Prior period adjustment for Surcharge Tax

-

-

(104,652)

(104,652)

Adjusted Balance as at 31st March 2022

220,262

219,250

2,003,887

2,443,399

Profit for the period

-

-

928,577

928,577

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

8,777

8,777

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

937,354

937,354

Interim dividend

(390,731)

(390,731)

Balance as at 31st March 2023

220,262

219,250

2,550,510

2,990,022

Balance as at 31st March 2023

220,262

219,250

2,550,510

2,990,022

Profit for the period

-

-

103,182

103,182

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

(18,470)

(18,470)

Total Comprehensive Income

-

-

84,712

84,712

Interim Dividend

-

-

(133,965)

(133,965)

Balance as at 31st March 2024

220,262

219,250

2,501,257

2,940,769

Cash Flow Statements

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

Group Profit before Tax and Non-Controlling Interest From Continuing Operations

Loss from discontinued Operations

Adjustment to reconcile profit before tax to net cash flows

Operating profit before working capital changes

Changes in Working Capital adjustments

Cash generated from / (used in) operations

Interest Paid

Income Tax Paid

Defined Benefit plan costs paid

Net cash flows from / (used in) Operating activities Net cashflows from / (used in) investing activities Net cash inflow / (Out flow) before financing

Net cash flows from / (used in) financing activities Net Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

Analysis of Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash at Bank & in Hand

From Continuing operations

From Discontinuing operations

Bank Overdraft

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are subject to audit.

Consolidated

Company

For the 12 months period ended

For the 12 months period ended

31st Mar 2024

31st Mar 2023

31st Mar 2024

31st Mar 2023

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

84,631

1,287,317

235,014

1,068,142

(77)

(69)

-

-

79,066

79,488

(75,703)

(166,635)

163,620

1,366,736

159,311

901,507

59,656

(183,668)

438,876

(300,637)

223,276

1,183,068

598,187

600,870

(42,696)

(24,182)

(3,257)

(5,819)

(185,756)

(678,335)

(132,433)

(331,842)

(35,156)

(11,691)

(12,986)

(3,267)

(40,332)

468,860

449,511

259,942

(557,208)

(573,794)

46,967

56,555

(597,540)

(104,934)

496,478

316,497

663,806

(512,940)

(133,965)

(390,731)

66,266

(617,874)

362,513

(74,234)

332,353

950,227

919,714

993,948

398,619

332,353

1,282,227

919,714

1,710,374

1,346,934

1,282,227

919,714

-

-

-

-

1,710,374

1,346,934

1,282,227

919,714

(1,311,755)

(1,014,581)

-

-

398,619

332,353

1,282,227

919,714

Consolidated Segmental Information

Turnover

Profit / (Loss) before Tax

Total Assets

Total Liabilities

For the 12 months period ended

For the 12 months period ended

As at 31st March

As at 31st March

As at 31st March

As at 31st March

2024

2023

2024

2023

31st March 2024

31st March 2023

31st March 2024

31st March 2023

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Mineral Segment

63,399

68,093

2,047

5,282

74,290

61,785

34,680

23,525

Latex Based Segment

5,145,445

5,869,667

(135,685)

237,394

6,439,993

5,056,940

4,162,779

2,718,035

Hard Rubber Segment

1,945,498

3,141,325

235,014

1,068,141

3,384,695

3,303,316

443,926

313,294

7,154,342

9,079,085

101,376

1,310,817

9,898,978

8,422,041

4,641,385

3,054,854

Adjustment for Inter Group Transactions

(33,899)

(38,289)

(16,744)

(23,500)

(157,891)

(108,304)

(30,913)

(31,688)

7,120,443

9,040,796

84,631

1,287,317

9,741,087

8,313,737

4,610,472

3,023,166

Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

The above figures are subject to audit.

Notes to the Financial Statements

  1. The figures given above for the twelve months ended 31st March 2024 and 31st March 2023 are subject to audit.
    The Interim Financial Statements of Richard Pieris Exports PLC for the twelve months ended 31st March 2024 have been prepared in accordance with LKAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.
    These Interim Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.
    The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the Interim Financial Statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2023.
    The provisions of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007 have been considered in preparing the interim financial statements of the Company and of the Group.
  2. Figures for the corresponding period have been re-arranged where ever necessary to confirm to the current presentation.The figures in brackets indicate deductions.
  1. Stated Capital
    Issued & fully paid Number of shares (Ordinary Shares)
    Stated Capital (Rs)
  2. Market Capitalization

As at 31.03.2024

As at 31.03.2023

11,163,745

11,163,745

Rs.

Rs.

220,262,000

220,262,000

As at 31.03.2024

As at 31.03.2023

Market Capitalization ( Rs '000")

4,889,720

6,223,788

Float adjusted Market Capialization ( Rs '000')

775,999

-

987,715

Price Earnings Ratio ( times)

76.34

6.36

The company complies with option 02 of the listing rules 7.13.1(b) - Less than Rs 1 Bn float adjusted market capitalization.

  1. There has not been a significant change in the nature of the contingent liabilities, which were disclosed in the annual report for the year ended 31st March 2023
  2. There have been no events subsequent to the interim period, which require disclosure in the Interim Financial Statements.
  3. There are no material capital commitments which have been approved as at 31.03.2024
  4. Discontinued operations Comprise the results of Subsidiaries of the Group whose Commercial operations have been discontinued.

9 Net asset value per Share

31st March 2024

31st March 2023

Rs.

Rs.

Consolidated ( in Rs. )

330.64

341.86

Company ( in Rs. )

263.42

267.83

Rs

Rs

Highest for the Quarter / Year (in Rs.)

610.00

660.00

Lowest for the Quarter / Year(in Rs.)

430.00

547.00

Last Traded Price for the Quarter / Year (in Rs.)

438.00

557.50

10 All values included in this financial statements, are in Rupees 000's unless otherwise stated.

