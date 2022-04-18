Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Richards Packaging Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPI.UN   CA7631021002

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND

(RPI.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/18 11:21:15 am EDT
48.25 CAD    0.00%
12:34pRICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : April 18, 2022Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces April 2022 Distribution
PU
10:22aRichards Packaging Income Fund Announces April 2022 Distribution
AQ
03/30RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Richards Packaging Income Fund : April 18, 2022Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces April 2022 Distribution

04/18/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES APRIL 2022 DISTRIBUTION

April 18, 2022 (TORONTO) -- Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the

"Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended April 30, 2022 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022 and will be payable on May 13, 2022. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. the leading packaging distributor in Canada, and third largest in North America. Richards Packaging is a full-service packaging distributor targeting small- and medium-sized North American businesses. Richards Packaging has operated since 1912 and currently serves over 18,000 regional companies from 19 locations throughout North America.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Enzio Di Gennaro

Chief Financial Officer Richards Packaging Inc. (905) 670-7760edigennaro@richardspackaging.com

Disclaimer

Richards Packaging Income Fund published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 16:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND
12:34pRICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : April 18, 2022Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Ap..
PU
10:22aRichards Packaging Income Fund Announces April 2022 Distribution
AQ
03/30RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/21Richards packaging income fund announces march 2022 distribution
AQ
03/21Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Distribution for Month Ended March 31, 2022, P..
CI
03/15RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/15RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/08RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : March 8, 2022Richards Packaging Income Fund announces 202..
PU
03/08RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : March 8, 20222021 Annual Reports – Annual Managemen..
PU
03/08RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : March 8, 20222021 Annual Audited Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 457 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 37,9 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 529 M 419 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 695
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Richards Packaging Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,25 CAD
Average target price 68,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Lewis Prupas President & Chief Operating Officer
Enzio di Gennaro Chief Financial Officer
Donald Arthur Wright Chairman-Trustees Board
Rami E. Younes Independent Trustee
Susan Allen Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND-21.88%419
BALL CORPORATION-9.47%27 994
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.7.51%14 547
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-23.12%13 711
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-0.07%9 989
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-16.66%8 086