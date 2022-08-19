Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Richards Packaging Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPI.UN   CA7631021002

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND

(RPI.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:02 2022-08-19 pm EDT
48.00 CAD   +0.52%
02:04pRICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : August 19, 2022Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces August 2022 Distribution
PU
02:02pRichards packaging income fund announces august 2022 distribution
AQ
07/28RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Richards Packaging Income Fund : August 19, 2022Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces August 2022 Distribution

08/19/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2022 DISTRIBUTION

August 19, 2022 (TORONTO) -- Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended August 31, 2022 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022 and will be payable on September 14, 2022. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of approximately 18,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Enzio Di Gennaro

Chief Financial Officer

Richards Packaging Inc.

  1. 670-7760edigennaro@richardspackaging.com

Disclaimer

Richards Packaging Income Fund published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 18:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND
02:04pRICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : August 19, 2022Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces A..
PU
02:02pRichards packaging income fund announces august 2022 distribution
AQ
07/28RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/27Richards Packaging Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six ..
CI
07/27Richards Packaging Income Fund announces 2022 Second Quarter Results
AQ
07/27Richards Packaging Income Fund Provides July Guidance for July 2022
CI
07/19Richards packaging income fund announces july 2022 distribution
AQ
07/19Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Distribution for the Month Ending July 31, 202..
CI
06/29RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/20Richards packaging income fund announces june 2022 distribution
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 436 M 335 M 335 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 47,9 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 523 M 405 M 402 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 695
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Richards Packaging Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,75 CAD
Average target price 61,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
Managers and Directors
David Lewis Prupas President & Chief Operating Officer
Enzio di Gennaro Chief Financial Officer
Donald Arthur Wright Chairman-Trustees Board
Rami E. Younes Independent Trustee
Susan Allen Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND-22.68%405
BALL CORPORATION-35.90%19 396
AMCOR PLC5.91%18 828
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-7.88%16 211
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-8.94%12 076
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-2.86%9 017