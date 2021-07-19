Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Richards Packaging Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPI.UN   CA7631021002

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND

(RPI.UN)
Richards Packaging Income Fund : July 19, 2021Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces July 2021 Distribution

07/19/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES JULY 2021 DISTRIBUTION

July 19, 2021 (TORONTO) -- Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended July 31, 2021 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021 and will be payable on August 13, 2021. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. the leading packaging distributor in Canada, and third largest in North America. Richards Packaging is a full-service packaging distributor targeting small- and medium- sized North American businesses. Richards Packaging has operated since 1912 and currently serves over 17,000 regional companies from 19 locations throughout North America.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Enzio Di Gennaro

Chief Financial Officer

Richards Packaging Inc.

  1. 670-7760edigennaro@richardspackaging.com

Disclaimer

Richards Packaging Income Fund published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 18:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
