  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Richards Packaging Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPI.UN   CA7631021002

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND

(RPI.UN)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:48 2022-06-17 pm EDT
50.14 CAD   +4.68%
RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : June 20, 2022Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces June 2022 Distribution
PU
05/30RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19Richards packaging income fund announces may 2022 distribution
AQ
Richards Packaging Income Fund : June 20, 2022Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces June 2022 Distribution

06/20/2022 | 11:04am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES JUNE 2022 DISTRIBUTION

June 20, 2022 (TORONTO) -- Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended June 30, 2022 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022 and will be payable on July 14, 2022. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of approximately 18,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Enzio Di Gennaro

Chief Financial Officer

Richards Packaging Inc.

  1. 670-7760edigennaro@richardspackaging.com

Disclaimer

Richards Packaging Income Fund published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 456 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 48,5 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 549 M 421 M 421 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 695
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Richards Packaging Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 50,14 CAD
Average target price 66,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
Managers and Directors
David Lewis Prupas President & Chief Operating Officer
Enzio di Gennaro Chief Financial Officer
Donald Arthur Wright Chairman-Trustees Board
Rami E. Younes Independent Trustee
Susan Allen Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND-18.81%421
BALL CORPORATION-32.58%20 757
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-28.47%12 658
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-15.95%11 312
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-16.64%8 216
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.-13.43%8 020