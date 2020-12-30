Log in
RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call

12/30/2020 | 05:00pm EST
LAFOX, Ill., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its second quarter ended November 28, 2020 after the close of business on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CST, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2021 results. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

To listen to the call, please dial (USA/CANADA) (866) 784-8065 or (International) (602) 563-8684 and enter Conference ID: 8960048 approximately five minutes before the start of the call.  A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CST on January 7, 2021, for seven days.  The telephone number for the replay is (855) 859-2056; Conference ID: 8960048.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact:  40W267 Keslinger Road
Edward J. RichardsonRobert BenPO BOX 393
Chairman and CEOEVP & CFOLaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
Phone: (630) 208-2205(630) 208-2203(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550




Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
