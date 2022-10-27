Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RELL   US7631651079

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

(RELL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
23.54 USD   -0.84%
05:09pRichardson Electronics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K
PU
05:08pRichardson Electronics, Ltd. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25Insider Sell: Richardson Electronics
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Richardson Electronics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K

10/27/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
rell-8k_20221024.htm

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

________________________

FORM 8-K

________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 24, 2022

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

_________________________

Delaware

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

0-12906

(Commission File Number)

36-2096643

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

40W267 Keslinger Road, P.O. Box 393, LaFox, Illinois

(Address of principal executive offices)

60147-0393
(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (630) 208-2200

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

_________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol

Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered

Common stock, $0.05 Par Value per share

RELL

NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On October 24, 2022, following the recommendation of the Compensation & Governance Committee (the "Compensation Committee") of the Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (the "Company"), the Board of Directors of the Company approved an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Amended and Restated Edward J. Richardson Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Richardson Incentive Plan" and, as amended, the "Plan"). The Richardson Incentive Plan is the plan pursuant to which the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Edward J. Richardson, is eligible to receive incentive compensation in an amount equal to the greater of 2% of annual net income after tax or an incentive based payment upon the achievement by the Company of pre-established financial objectives set by the Compensation Committee in connection with the annual incentive plan established by the Compensation Committee for members of the Company's management (the "Management Incentive Compensation Plan").

The amended terms approved and reflected in the Amendment include revisions (1) to allow Mr. Richardson to participate directly in the Management Incentive Compensation Plan and (2) for Mr. Richardson to be eligible for an annual award equal to 2% of the Company's net income over the benefit to which Mr. Richardson is entitled to under the Management Incentive Compensation Plan. This description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

10.1 Amendment to Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Amended and Restated Edward J. Richardson Incentive Compensation Plan

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Date: October 27, 2022

By:

/s/ Robert J. Ben

Name:

Robert J. Ben

Title:

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

Disclaimer

Richardson Electronics Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 21:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
05:09pRichardson Electronics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors..
PU
05:08pRichardson Electronics, Ltd. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25Insider Sell: Richardson Electronics
MT
10/17Richardson Electronics to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on October 24, 2022..
AQ
10/13Insider Sell: Richardson Electronics
MT
10/06Sector Update: Tech Stocks Give Back Earlier Gains, Ending Lower
MT
10/06Top Midday Gainers
MT
10/06Richardson Electronics Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Net Sales -- Shares Rise
MT
10/06RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
10/06Tranche Update on Richardson Electronics, Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 260 M - -
Net income 2023 18,6 M - -
Net cash 2023 33,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 330 M 330 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 429
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 23,74 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward J. Richardson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Ben CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Wendy S. Diddell Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Paul J. Plante Lead Independent Director
Jacques Belin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.71.60%330
HEXAGON AB-21.23%28 056
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-28.71%18 870
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-13.78%17 653
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-54.10%14 193
GOERTEK INC.-54.99%11 346