Richardson Electronics : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 24, 2022

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Delaware (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) 0-12906 (Commission File Number) 36-2096643 (IRS Employer Identification No.)

40W267 Keslinger Road, P.O. Box 393, LaFox, Illinois (Address of principal executive offices) 60147-0393

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (630) 208-2200

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On October 24, 2022, following the recommendation of the Compensation & Governance Committee (the "Compensation Committee") of the Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (the "Company"), the Board of Directors of the Company approved an amendment (the "Amendment") to the Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Amended and Restated Edward J. Richardson Incentive Compensation Plan (the "Richardson Incentive Plan" and, as amended, the "Plan"). The Richardson Incentive Plan is the plan pursuant to which the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Edward J. Richardson, is eligible to receive incentive compensation in an amount equal to the greater of 2% of annual net income after tax or an incentive based payment upon the achievement by the Company of pre-established financial objectives set by the Compensation Committee in connection with the annual incentive plan established by the Compensation Committee for members of the Company's management (the "Management Incentive Compensation Plan").

The amended terms approved and reflected in the Amendment include revisions (1) to allow Mr. Richardson to participate directly in the Management Incentive Compensation Plan and (2) for Mr. Richardson to be eligible for an annual award equal to 2% of the Company's net income over the benefit to which Mr. Richardson is entitled to under the Management Incentive Compensation Plan. This description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

