Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Richardson Electronics, Ltd.    RELL

RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

(RELL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens Renewable Power Generation Resources in the USA

03/08/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAFOX, Ill., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) is pleased to announce Joshua Borders as a new business development manager for the Power & Microwave Technologies division. As Richardson Electronics further expands its product lines in the renewable power generation industry, Josh will be responsible for promoting and supporting the rapidly growing demand for our patent-pending Ultra3000® Series to wind farm operators and other customers looking to extend the reliability and life of battery systems with ultracapacitor module solutions.

Josh joins Richardson Electronics with over ten years of expertise in technical and project management roles within the renewable energy industry. He spent many years working with engineers and vendors to procure more cost-effective and reliable components for wind turbine generators. Josh played a significant role in the early adoption and rollout of ultracapacitor-based pitch energy backup for wind turbines. His strong relationships and technical skills will make him an integral part of our growth strategy.

“We are having great success in our Power Management strategy. As our backlog and new products continue to grow, we are excited to welcome Josh to Richardson Electronics. With his hands-on experience, he will be a valuable addition to our team to help drive the expansion and growth of our renewable power generation product line,” said Greg Peloquin, EVP, Power, and Microwave Technologies.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact:                           
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing                                       
Phone: (630) 208-2222                         
chrism@rell.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
11:00aRichardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens Renewable Power Generation Resources..
GL
02/25Expansion of RF/Microwave Continues with Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Now Off..
GL
02/19Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands Support for EV Wireless Charging Solutio..
GL
02/09RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS  : Continues Expansion of Power Management Capabilities w..
AQ
02/04RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/28Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Continues Expansion of RF/Microwave with Quantum..
GL
01/21Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Expands RF/Microwave Offering with Signal Microw..
GL
01/14RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS  : Signs Distribution Deal With Ishaya Electronics; Share..
MT
01/14RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS  : Now Distributor for Isahaya Electronics
AQ
01/07RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LT  : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIA..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 156 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,84 M - -
Net cash 2020 43,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,0x
Yield 2020 5,71%
Capitalization 83,5 M 83,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,11x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 394
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Edward J. Richardson Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Ben CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Wendy S. Diddell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul J. Plante Lead Independent Director
Jacques Belin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.35.03%83
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED3.83%32 627
HEXAGON AB-6.40%30 123
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED11.14%26 566
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION24.41%25 565
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED-6.04%15 838
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ