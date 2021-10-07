CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.11% to 20,416.21

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.11 percent to 20,416.21

* Leading the index were Richelieu Hardware Ltd , up 7.0%, Ero Copper Corp, up 6.3%, and Teck Resources Ltd, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc, down 3.5%, Pretium Resources Inc, down 1.7%, and Sprott Inc, lower by 1.6%.

* On the TSX 189 issues rose and 43 fell as a 4.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 191.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Suncor Energy Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.54 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector climbed 2.62 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.83%, or $1.42, to $78.85 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.67%, or $1.35, to $82.43

* The TSX is up 17.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated October 7 at 21:03.