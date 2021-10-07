Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    RCH   CA76329W1032

RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD.

(RCH)
  Report
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.11% to 20,416.21

10/07/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.11 percent to 20,416.21 

* Leading the index were Richelieu Hardware Ltd , up 7.0%, Ero Copper Corp, up 6.3%, and Teck Resources Ltd, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc, down 3.5%, Pretium Resources Inc, down 1.7%, and Sprott Inc, lower by 1.6%.

* On the TSX 189 issues rose and 43 fell as a 4.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 191.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank, Suncor Energy Inc and Cenovus Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 3.54 points, or 2.4%, while the financials sector climbed 2.62 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 1.83%, or $1.42, to $78.85 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.67%, or $1.35, to $82.43

* The TSX is up 17.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated October 7 at 21:03. 


© Reuters 2021
All news about RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD.
04:27pRICHELIEU HARDWARE : Solid growth for Richelieu in Q3 2021
PU
11:44aRICHELIEU HARDWARE : reports third-quarter profit and sales up from year ago
AQ
11:11aRICHELIEU HARDWARE : Reports Q3 Beat of $0.69 Per Share as Sales Jump 20% YoY
MT
10:35aRICHELIEU HARDWARE : Solid growth for Richelieu in Q3 2021 - Sales reached $1.042 billion,..
AQ
10/04RICHELIEU HARDWARE : to release its Q3 2021 results on October 7, 2021
AQ
07/21RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/08RICHELIEU HARDWARE : Reports Q2 Diluted EPS $0.66; Q2 Total Sales $371.4 Million
MT
07/08Tranche Update on Richelieu Hardware Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 2..
CI
07/08RICHELIEU HARDWARE : Earnings Flash (RCH.TO) RICHELIEU HARDWARE Posts Q2 Total Sales $371...
MT
07/08RICHELIEU HARDWARE : Earnings Flash (RCH.TO) RICHELIEU HARDWARE Reports Q2 EPS $0.66 Per D..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 375 M 1 094 M 1 094 M
Net income 2021 116 M 92,3 M 92,3 M
Net cash 2021 56,0 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 2 308 M 1 840 M 1 838 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 41,36 CAD
Average target price 45,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Managers and Directors
Richard Lord President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Antoine Auclair Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sylvie Vachon Chairman
Denis Gagnon Vice President-Information Technologies
Robert G. Courteau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD.25.18%1 826
SAINT-GOBAIN50.59%34 345
ASSA ABLOY AB22.12%31 134
MASCO CORPORATION1.71%13 876
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.9.53%12 945
TREX COMPANY, INC.24.09%12 052