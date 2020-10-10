Richelieu Hardware : 2020 - Results of 3rd quarter

"We acquired two new distributors of specialty hardware in the third quarter, for a total of five since the beginning of the year, thereby bringing additional annual sales of over $70 million. Central Wholesale Supply in Richmond, Virginia, which we purchased on June 29, gave us access to a new geographic market. It was followed by Lion Hardware on August 4. This distributor in Saint- Jacques, New Brunswick, serves a clientele of windows and doors manufacturers in eastern Canada. It adds to our offerings and customer base in this market segment, in which we had already acquired two distributors in 2019. This completes our Canadian coverage of this market segment.

As the health and safety of our employees and partners remain our top priority, in the current pandemic environment, we continue to rigorously apply the measures implemented by the relevant authorities. In addition, we still have some 600 of our employees who continue to work from home. With Richelieu's healthy and solid financial position, we are well positioned to pursue our growth strategy by constantly introducing innovations to meet customer needs and anticipate their expectations and seizing acquisition opportunities that meet our criteria. Our innovation and acquisition strategies remain our two main drivers for long-term growth and value creation," concluded Mr. Lord.

RICHELIEU - Press Release

ANALYSIS OF OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2020, COMPARED TO THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS ENDED AUGUST 31, 2019

Third-quarter consolidated sales amounted to $311.2 million, compared to $269.2 million for the corresponding quarter of 2019, an increase of $42.0 million or 15.6%, of which 6.9% from an internal growth and 8.7% from acquisitions. It should be noted that this quarter had one additional business day than the third quarter of 2019. At comparable exchange rates to the third quarter of 2019, consolidated sales increase would have been 15.0% for the quarter ended August 31, 2020.

Richelieu achieved sales of $246.5 million in the manufacturers market, compared to $233.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $12.7 million or 5.4%, of which 0.9% from an internal growth and 4.5% from acquisitions. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores stood at $64.7 million, up $29.3 million or 82.8% over the third quarter of 2019, of which 46.3% from internal growth and 36.5% from acquisitions. This substantial increase in sales is attributable to the favourable fallout from strong demand in the renovation market in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Canada, Richelieu recorded sales of $203.0 million, an increase of $23.1 million or 12.8% over the third quarter of 2019, of which 8.2% from internal growth and 4.6% from acquisitions. Sales to manufacturers amounted to $154.3 million, compared to $148.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 4.2%, of which 1.1% from an internal growth and 3.1% from acquisitions. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores reached $48.7 million, up $16.8 million or 52.7% over the corresponding quarter of 2019, of which 40.7% from an internal growth and 12.0% from acquisitions. This significant increase is the result of major growth in the renovation market in Canada as well as higher cyclical sales than in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

In the United States, sales totalled US$80.6 million, compared to US $67.5 million for the third quarter of 2019, up US$13.1 million or 19.3%, of which 2.7% from internal growth and 16.6% from acquisitions. Sales to manufacturers amounted to US$68.7 million, compared to US$64.8 million, an increase of 6.0% over the third quarter of 2019, of which 7.1% growth from acquisitions and 1.1% from internal decrease . Sales in US$ to hardware retailers and renovation superstores reached $11.9 million, compared to $2.7 million for the corresponding quarter of 2019, an increase of $9.2 million, up 340.7% from the corresponding quarter of 2019, including 93.3% from an internal growth and 247.4% from acquisitions. As in Canada, the renovation market in the United States has been growing strongly, resulting in a major increase in sales in this market. The Company also benefited in the quarter from higher cyclical sales compared to those achieved during the corresponding period of 2019. Total U.S. sales in Canadian dollars stood at $108.2 million, compared to $89.3 million year over year, an increase of 21.1%. They accounted for 34.8% of consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 33.2% of consolidated sales for the third quarter of 2019.

For the first nine months, consolidated sales reached $808.8 million, an increase of $32.1 million or 4.1% over the first nine months of 2019, of which 7.4% growth from acquisitions and 3.3% from internal decrease. At comparable exchange rates to the first nine months of 2019, consolidated sales increase would have been 3.6%.

Sales to manufacturers reached $663.9 million, compared to $664.4 million for the first nine months of 2019, a decrease of $0.5 million or 0.1%, of which 4.5% growth from acquisitions and 4.6% from internal decrease. Sales to hardware retailers and renovation superstores grew by 29.0% or $32.6 million to total $144.9 million.

