RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD.

Management's discussion and analysis

First quarter ended February 29, 2024

PRESENTATION BASIS

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to Richelieu Hardware Ltd.'s consolidated operating results and cash flows for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024, in comparison with the first quarter ended February 28, 2023, as well as the Corporation's financial position as at February 29, 2024, compared with that of November 30, 2023. This report should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the first quarter of 2024 as well as the Corporation's fiscal 2023 MD&A and audited consolidated financial statements available on the website SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Corporation's website at www.richelieu.com. In this MD&A, "Richelieu" or the "Corporation" refers to, as the case may be, Richelieu Hardware Ltd. and its subsidiaries and divisions, or one of its subsidiaries or divisions. Supplementary information, including certificates for the interim period ended February 29, 2024, signed by the Corporation's President and Chief Executive Officer and the Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, is available on SEDAR+. The information contained in this MD&A accounts for any major event that occurred prior to April 11, 2024, on which date the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and interim MD&A were approved by the Corporation's Board of Directors. Unless otherwise indicated, the financial information presented below, including amounts shown in tables, is expressed in Canadian dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The consolidated financial statements for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024, have not been audited or reviewed by the Corporation's auditors.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Richelieu uses earnings before interest, income taxes and amortization ("EBITDA") as we believe this measure enables management to assess the Corporation's operational performance. This measure is a widely accepted performance indicator of a corporation's ability to service and incur debt. However, EBITDA should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to operating income or net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation, as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Since EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, it may not be comparable to the EBITDA of other companies.

Richelieu also uses adjusted cash flows from operating activities and adjusted cash flows from operating activities per share. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities are based on net earnings plus the amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and right-of-use assets, deferred tax expense (or recovery), share-based compensation expense and financial costs. These additional measures do not consider the net change in non-cash working capital items in order to exclude seasonality effects and are used by management in its assessments of cash flows from long-term operations. Therefore, adjusted cash flows from operating activities may not be comparable to the cash flows from operating activities of other companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements set forth in this MD&A, including statements relating to the expected adequacy of cash flows to cover contractual commitments, to maintain growth and to provide for financing and investing activities, growth outlook, Richelieu's competitive position in its industry, or ability to weather current economic conditions and access other external financing, close new acquisitions, and other statements not pertaining to past events, constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, these statements are identified by the use of terms such as "may", "could", "might", "intend" "should", "expect", "project", "plan", "believe", "estimate" or the negative form of these expressions or other comparable variants. These statements are based on the information available at the time they are written, on assumptions made by management and on the expectations of management, acting in good faith regarding future events, including assumption that economic conditions and exchange rates will not significantly deteriorate, that operating costs will not increase significantly, that supplies will be sufficient to fulfil Richelieu's needs, that availability of credit will remain stable during the year and that no extraordinary events will require supplementary capital expenditures.

Although management believes these assumptions and expectations to be reasonable based on the information available at the time they were prepared, they could prove inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are also subject, by their very nature, to known and unknown risks and uncertainties set forth in the 2023 annual MD&A (see the "Risk Factors" section) available on SEDAR+ and on the Corporation's website.

Richelieu's actual results could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these forward-looking statements. The reader is therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of special items, any business combination or any other transaction that may be announced or occur subsequent to the date hereof. Richelieu undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to account for new events or new circumstances, except as required by law.