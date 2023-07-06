Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company. The Company is a distributor, importer, and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. The Company provides its products for kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers and hardware retailers, including renovation superstores. Its product categories include decorative hardware, screws and fasteners, furniture equipment, hinges, slides, and opening systems, kitchen and bathroom accessories, closet and storage, lighting solutions and accessories, sinks, washbasins, and faucets, office accessories, sliding system solutions, glass hardware, commercial display hardware, surfaces, panels, and edge banding, custom-made cabinet doors and drawers, moldings, corbels, and components, glues, silicones, and caulking, tools and shop supplies, abrasive and finishing products, and builders hardware.