|08:30pm
|RICHELIEU HARDWARE LTD. : Q2 2023 Earnings Call
|FA
|08:14pm
|National Bank on Richelieu Hardware's Q2 Results
|MT
Transcript : Richelieu Hardware Ltd., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 06, 2023
Today at 02:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Richelieu Har...
Company Profile
Richelieu Hardware Ltd is a Canada-based company. The Company is a distributor, importer, and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. The Company provides its products for kitchen and bathroom cabinet, storage and closet, home furnishing and office furniture manufacturers, residential and commercial woodworkers and hardware retailers, including renovation superstores. Its product categories include decorative hardware, screws and fasteners, furniture equipment, hinges, slides, and opening systems, kitchen and bathroom accessories, closet and storage, lighting solutions and accessories, sinks, washbasins, and faucets, office accessories, sliding system solutions, glass hardware, commercial display hardware, surfaces, panels, and edge banding, custom-made cabinet doors and drawers, moldings, corbels, and components, glues, silicones, and caulking, tools and shop supplies, abrasive and finishing products, and builders hardware.Read more
2023-07-05 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
41.68CAD
Average target price
46.50CAD
Spread / Average Target
+11.56%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
