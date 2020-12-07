Richland Resources : Change of Name, ISIN,TIDM, and Website Address and Grant of Options

7 December 2020
Richland Resources Ltd
("Richland" or the "Company")
Change of Name, ISIN, TIDM and Website Address
and Grant of Options
Richland (AIM: RLD) is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of 23 November 2020 and the passing of Resolution 8 by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on the same date, the requisite formalities to change the Company's name from Richland Resources Ltd to Lexington Gold Ltd and the associated changes in the ISIN and TIDM associated with the Company's common shares, have been duly completed such that trading on AIM under the Company's new name is expected to commence tomorrow morning.
Accordingly, the designations associated with the Company's common shares and new website address details with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 8 December 2020 will be as follows:
|
Company name:
|
Lexington Gold Ltd
|
ISIN:
|
BMG5479L1072
|
TIDM:
|
LEX
|
SEDOL:
|
BKY6FRS
|
CUSIP number:
|
G5479L 107
|
ISO CFI:
|
ESVTFR
|
FISN:
|
LEXINGTON GOLD /SH SH
|
New website address:
|
www.lexingtongold.co.uk
|
|
Grant of Options
Further to the Company's announcement of 2 November 2020, on 4 December 2020 it granted, in aggregate, 19,610,910 options over new common shares to its directors and senior managersexercisable at a price of 2.75 pence per share (the "Options").
The Options vest in three equal tranches being: (i) one third on their date of issue; (ii) one third on 25 November 2021; and (iii) one third on 25 November 2022, and are exercisable for a period of 10years from their date of grant. Details of the Options granted are set out in the table below:
|
|
|
Director / Senior Manager
|
Number of Options
|
|
granted and resultant
|
|
holding of Options
|
Edward Nealon
|
2,614,788
|
Bernard Olivier
|
4,140,081
|
Melissa Sturgess
|
2,614,788
|
Rhoderick Grivas
|
2,614,788
|
Louis Swart
|
3,486,384
|
Mike Allardice (via his service company
|
4,140,081
|
Quantum Capital and Consulting Limited)
|
|
Total:
|
19,610,910
Richland Resources Ltd: Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.
Registration No: EC33385 Website: www.richlandresourcesltd.com
|
Enquiries:
|
|
Lexington Gold Ltd
|
www.lexingtongold.co.uk
|
Bernard Olivier (Chief Executive Officer)
|
via Yellow Jersey
|
Edward Nealon (Chairman)
|
|
Mike Allardice (Group Company Secretary)
|
|
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)
|
www.strandhanson.co.uk
|
James Harris / Matthew Chandler / James
|
T: +44 207 409 3494
|
Bellman
|
|
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
|
www.peterhousecap.com
|
Duncan Vasey / Lucy Williams (Broking)
|
T: +44 207 469 0930
|
Eran Zucker (Corporate Finance)
|
|
Yellow Jersey PR Limited (Financial Public
|
www.yellowjerseypr.com
|
Relations)
|
T: +44 7769 325 254
|
Joe Burgess / Charles Goodwin
|
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").
Note to Editors:
Lexington Gold Ltd (AIM: LEX) is focused on the exploration and development of its four diverse gold projects, covering a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, USA. The projects are situated in the highly prospective Carolina Super Terrane ("CST"), which has seen significant historic gold production and is host to a number of multi-million-ounce mines operated by majors and was also the site of the first US gold rush in the early 1800s, before gold was discovered in California.
Further information is available on the Company's website: www.lexingtongold.co.uk. Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
PDMR Notification Form:
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of MAR.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
(a) Edward Nealon
|
|
|
(b) Bernard Olivier
|
|
|
(c) Melissa Sturgess
|
|
|
(d) Rhoderick Grivas
|
|
|
(e) Louis Swart
|
|
|
(f) Mike Allardice
2. Reason for the Notification
Richland Resources Ltd: Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.
Registration No: EC33385 Website: www.richlandresourcesltd.com
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
(a) Non-Executive Chairman
|
|
|
(b) Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
(c) Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
(d) Non-Executive Director
|
|
|
(e) Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
(f) Group Company Secretary
|
b)
|
Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Richland Resources Ltd
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800ZBDLZC9TO5W864
|
|
|
4. Details of the transaction(s):section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the Financial
|
|
Options over common shares of US$0.003 each
|
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
|
BMG7567C1304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
Grant of options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) 2.75 pence
|
(a) 2,614,788
|
|
|
|
|
(b) 2.75 pence
|
(b) 4,140,081
|
|
|
|
|
(c) 2.75 pence
|
(c) 2,614,788
|
|
|
|
|
(d) 2.75 pence
|
(d) 2,614,788
|
|
|
|
|
(e) 2.75 pence
|
(e) 3,486,384
|
|
|
|
|
(f) 2.75 pence
|
(f) 4,140,081
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
N/A (Single transaction)
|
|
|
|
Aggregated volume Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
4 December 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
|
London Stock Exchange, AIM Market (XLON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Richland Resources Ltd: Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.
Registration No: EC33385 Website: www.richlandresourcesltd.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Richland Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 15:32:00 UTC