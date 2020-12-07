Richland Resources : Change of Name, ISIN,TIDM, and Website Address and Grant of Options

7 December 2020

Richland Resources Ltd

("Richland" or the "Company")

Change of Name, ISIN, TIDM and Website Address

and Grant of Options

Richland (AIM: RLD) is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of 23 November 2020 and the passing of Resolution 8 by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on the same date, the requisite formalities to change the Company's name from Richland Resources Ltd to Lexington Gold Ltd and the associated changes in the ISIN and TIDM associated with the Company's common shares, have been duly completed such that trading on AIM under the Company's new name is expected to commence tomorrow morning.

Accordingly, the designations associated with the Company's common shares and new website address details with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 8 December 2020 will be as follows:

Company name: Lexington Gold Ltd ISIN: BMG5479L1072 TIDM: LEX SEDOL: BKY6FRS CUSIP number: G5479L 107 ISO CFI: ESVTFR FISN: LEXINGTON GOLD /SH SH New website address: www.lexingtongold.co.uk

Grant of Options

Further to the Company's announcement of 2 November 2020, on 4 December 2020 it granted, in aggregate, 19,610,910 options over new common shares to its directors and senior managersexercisable at a price of 2.75 pence per share (the "Options").

The Options vest in three equal tranches being: (i) one third on their date of issue; (ii) one third on 25 November 2021; and (iii) one third on 25 November 2022, and are exercisable for a period of 10years from their date of grant. Details of the Options granted are set out in the table below:

Director / Senior Manager Number of Options granted and resultant holding of Options Edward Nealon 2,614,788 Bernard Olivier 4,140,081 Melissa Sturgess 2,614,788 Rhoderick Grivas 2,614,788 Louis Swart 3,486,384 Mike Allardice (via his service company 4,140,081 Quantum Capital and Consulting Limited) Total: 19,610,910

