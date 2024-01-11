More about the company
Richtech Robotics Inc. is a developer of advanced robotic technologies focused on transforming labor-intensive services in hospitality and other sectors. The Company designs, manufactures and sells robots to restaurants, hotels, senior living centers, casinos, factories, movie theaters and other businesses. Its robots perform a range of services, including restaurant running and bussing, hotel room service delivery, floor scrubbing and vacuuming, and beverage and food preparation. The Companyâs AI Cloud Platform (ACP) allows businesses to plug in their robots and immediately leverage an immense amount of data to optimize workflows, lower management complexity, and minimize labor dependency. Its products are categorized into three kinds of service automation: indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation. Its robots include ADAM, ARM, Matradee, Matradee L, Matradee X, DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, among others.