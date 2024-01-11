Richtech Robotics Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 8.76 million compared to USD 6.05 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.339 million compared to USD 0.507 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.01 a year ago.