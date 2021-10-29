Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cariprazine Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study as an Adjunctive Treatment for MDD

10/29/2021 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Patients treated with cariprazine at 1.5 mg/day achieved improved MADRS total score at week six compared to placebo (p-value=0.0050). Patients treated with cariprazine at 3.0 mg/day demonstrated improvement in MADRS total score at week six over placebo but did not meet statistical significance (p-value=0.0727). In Study 3111-302-001, cariprazine demonstrated numerical improvement in depressive symptoms from baseline to week six in MADRS total score compared with placebo but did not meet its primary endpoint for either the 1.5 mg/day or 3.0 mg/day dose.

In a previously published Phase 2/3 registration-enabling study, RGH-MD-75, patients treated with cariprazine flexible doses of 2.0-4.5 mg/day in addition to ongoing antidepressant therapy (ADT) met the primary endpoint and achieved improved MADRS total scores at week eight compared to placebo (p-value=0.0114).

Based on the positive results of studies 3111-301-001 and RGH-MD-75, and the totality of data reported, AbbVie intends to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the expanded use of cariprazine for the adjunctive treatment of MDD.

"We are proud that a second Phase III clinical study showed statistically significant and clinically relevant improvement for a large group of patients not adequately responding to existing treatment" - said Mr Gábor Orbán, CEO of Richter. "These results get us one step closer to a potential new adjunctive treatment option for major depressive disorder."

The safety results of cariprazine in all three studies were consistent with its established safety profile across indications with no new safety signals identified. The most common adverse events occurring at >5% in the cariprazine groups during the six-week study period were akathisia, nausea, insomnia, headache and somnolence.

Full results from studies 3111-301-001 and 3111-302-001 will be presented at a future medical meeting.

MDD is a common condition with 19 million people of all ages affected in the United States.1 The World Health Organization lists depression as the third-leading cause of disability worldwide and as a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease. Symptoms can include depressed mood, loss of pleasure or interest in activities, changes in appetite or weight, changes in sleep, psychomotor agitation, loss of energy, feelings of worthlessness, indecisiveness, and current thoughts of death.2 In the United States, the mean age of onset for the first episode is 26 years old,3 and MDD represents an estimated $211 billion economic burden.4

Cariprazine is marketed as VRAYLAR® in the United States and is FDA-approved to treat depressive, acute manic and mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, as well as schizophrenia in adults. Cariprazine is being co-developed by Gedeon Richter Plc and AbbVie. More than 8,000 patients worldwide have been treated with cariprazine across more than 20 clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of cariprazine for a broad range of psychiatric disorders.

Full text of the release (with references) is available here.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:20:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
09:21aCariprazine Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study as an Adjunctive Treatment for MDD
PU
08:21aCariprazine (VRAYLAR®) Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study as an Adjunctive Treatment..
PU
09/20RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Extraordinary announcement
PU
09/03RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : 2022 IUPAC-Richter Prize - Call for Nominations
PU
08/11RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Extraordinary announcement
PU
08/03RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : 2021 h1_en
PU
08/03RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Rch210803qr01e
PU
08/03Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
07/28RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Extraordinary announcement
PU
07/20RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILV : Extraordinary Announcement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 601 B 1 942 M 1 942 M
Net income 2021 111 B 359 M 359 M
Net cash 2021 105 B 339 M 339 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,49%
Capitalization 1 588 B 5 129 M 5 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 665
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Duration : Period :
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8 555,00 HUF
Average target price 9 396,25 HUF
Spread / Average Target 9,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gábor Orbán Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gábor Gulácsi Director & Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Istvan Greiner Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.14.99%5 129
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.36.34%25 912
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.29%21 636
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-7.91%18 286
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-4.44%10 819
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-22.60%10 599