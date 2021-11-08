Presentation on Richter Group Report - 9 months to September 2021

Report, M9 2021

Central Nervous System

29 October 2021 - cariprazine

AbbVie announced top-line results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, evaluating the efficacy and safety of cariprazine (Vraylar®) as an adjunctive treatment for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).

In one of the studies, cariprazine showed a statistically significant change to week six in the Montgomery- Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score compared with placebo. In the other study, cariprazine demonstrated numerical improvement in depressive symptoms to week six in MADRS total score compared with placebo but did not meet its primary endpoint for either the 1.5 mg/day or 3.0 mg/day dose.

