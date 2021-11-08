Log in
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
Presentation on Richter Group Report - 9 months to September 2021

11/08/2021 | 04:58am EST
Richter Group

Report, M9 2021

Budapest, 8 November 2021

Report, M9 2021

Highlights I.

454,321 HUFm

Consolidated

sales+9.1%

20.7%

Operating margin

93,108 HUFm

Net profit*

+12.0%

* Net income attributable to owners of the parent.

55.5%

Gross margin

501 HUF

EPS

+12.1%

2

Report, M9 2021

Central Nervous System

Highlights II.

29 October 2021 - cariprazine

AbbVie announced top-line results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, evaluating the efficacy and safety of cariprazine (Vraylar®) as an adjunctive treatment for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).

In one of the studies, cariprazine showed a statistically significant change to week six in the Montgomery- Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score compared with placebo. In the other study, cariprazine demonstrated numerical improvement in depressive symptoms to week six in MADRS total score compared with placebo but did not meet its primary endpoint for either the 1.5 mg/day or 3.0 mg/day dose.

3

Report, M9 2021

Other

Corporate matters

11 August 2021 - Change in ownership structure

Richter informed its shareholders that according to the notice received from Hungarian National Asset Management Incorporated (hereinafter "HNMA Inc.") on 10 August 2021 in Gedeon Richter Plc. the influence (ownership ratio) of the Hungarian State represented by HNMA Inc. has decreased from 5.25% to 0%. Simultaneously the influence (ownership ratio) of Foundation for National Health and Education of Medical Doctors increased to 5.25%.

Domestic investors

9%

66%

International

Maecenas Universitatis

30 September 2021

investors

Corvini Foundation

10%

Mathias Corvinus

10%

Collegium Foundation

5%

Foundation for National

Health and Education of

Medical Doctors

4

Report, M9 2021

Reconciliation of consolidates sales by segments (HUFm)

HUFm

Increase

Decrease

Total

The pharma segment accounts for 80% of consolidated turnover.

The share of sales in Pharma segment declined within the Group.

Exchange rate loss at consolidated sales level: HUF 4,800m

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 09:57:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
