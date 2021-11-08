Presentation on Richter Group Report - 9 months to September 2021

Richter Group
Report, M9 2021
Budapest, 8 November 2021
Highlights I.
454,321 HUFm
Consolidated
sales+9.1%
20.7%
Operating margin
93,108 HUFm
Net profit*
+12.0%
* Net income attributable to owners of the parent.
55.5%
Gross margin
501 HUF
EPS
+12.1%
Central Nervous System
Highlights II.
29 October 2021 - cariprazine
AbbVie announced top-line results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, evaluating the efficacy and safety of cariprazine (Vraylar®) as an adjunctive treatment for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD).
In one of the studies, cariprazine showed a statistically significant change to week six in the Montgomery- Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score compared with placebo. In the other study, cariprazine demonstrated numerical improvement in depressive symptoms to week six in MADRS total score compared with placebo but did not meet its primary endpoint for either the 1.5 mg/day or 3.0 mg/day dose.
11 August 2021 - Change in ownership structure
Richter informed its shareholders that according to the notice received from Hungarian National Asset Management Incorporated (hereinafter "HNMA Inc.") on 10 August 2021 in Gedeon Richter Plc. the influence (ownership ratio) of the Hungarian State represented by HNMA Inc. has decreased from 5.25% to 0%. Simultaneously the influence (ownership ratio) of Foundation for National Health and Education of Medical Doctors increased to 5.25%.
Domestic investors
9%
International
Maecenas Universitatis
investors
Corvini Foundation
10%
Collegium Foundation
5%
Foundation for National
Health and Education of
Medical Doctors
Reconciliation of consolidates sales by segments (HUFm)
HUFm
Increase
|
Total
The pharma segment accounts for 80% of consolidated turnover.
The share of sales in Pharma segment declined within the Group.
Exchange rate loss at consolidated sales level: HUF 4,800m
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
