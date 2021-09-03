Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : 2022 IUPAC-Richter Prize - Call for Nominations

The prize is to be awarded to an internationally recognized scientist, preferably a medicinal chemist, whose activities or published accounts have made an outstanding contribution to the practice of medicinal chemistry or to an outstanding example of new drug discovery.

Prize USD 10 000

The Prize has been established by a generous gift from the Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter, Plc.(Budapest, Hungary) to acknowledge the key role that medicinal chemistry plays toward improving human health.

Applicants should be received by NOMINATIONonly, with just one person needing to serve in that capacity, although a total of five (5) individuals should be listed as referees overall. The package must be submitted electronically and should contain a complete resume, a professional autobiography of not more than two pages, and a one-page summary of what the individual considers to be his/her activities, accomplishments and/or publications that have had the most significant impact upon the field of Medicinal Chemistry. The material will be forwarded confidentially to an independent selection committee appointed by the IUPAC Subcommittee on Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Development.

For further information please contact Prof. Janos Fischer, Chairman of the IUPAC Sub-committee on Drug Discovery and Development, by email at j.fischer@richter.hu

Nomination materials should be uploaded by 15 December 2021 to IUPAC Secretariat via the following form :

https://www.cognitoforms.com/IUPAC1/IUPACRichterPrize2022NominationForm

Telephone: +1 (919) 485 8700

Fax: +1 (919) 485 8706