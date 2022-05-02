Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary announcement

Changes in the Executive Management of Gedeon Richter Plc.

The Company's Board of Directors hereby notifies its honourable shareholders from the below changes which happened in the Executive Management of Gedeon Richter Plc. with effect from May 1, 2022

Mr István Hamecz, current Director of Tax and Treasury, takes the lead of the Gedeon Richter Plc.'s Directorate of Finance from dr. Gábor Gulácsi. In the future dr. Gábor Gulácsi will help the Company's operation as expert advisor.

Mr. György Thaler, Director of Product Development, resigns from his position. Directorate of Development as a self-contained structural unit will be terminated. Its activities shall be rearranged to other structural units with the centralization of the special skills and knowledge needed and a unified Research and Development Directorate will be established.

Gedeon Richter Plc.