  Homepage
  Equities
  Hungary
  Budapest Stock Exchange
  Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
  News
  Summary
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  04-28
7150.00 HUF   +2.80%
04:47aRICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT : Extraordinary Information
PU
04/14RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT : Report on Corporate Governance
PU
04/14RICHTER GEDEON VEGYESZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT : Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

05/02/2022 | 04:47am EDT
Extraordinary announcement

Changes in the Executive Management of Gedeon Richter Plc.

The Company's Board of Directors hereby notifies its honourable shareholders from the below changes which happened in the Executive Management of Gedeon Richter Plc. with effect from May 1, 2022

Mr István Hamecz, current Director of Tax and Treasury, takes the lead of the Gedeon Richter Plc.'s Directorate of Finance from dr. Gábor Gulácsi. In the future dr. Gábor Gulácsi will help the Company's operation as expert advisor.

Mr. György Thaler, Director of Product Development, resigns from his position. Directorate of Development as a self-contained structural unit will be terminated. Its activities shall be rearranged to other structural units with the centralization of the special skills and knowledge needed and a unified Research and Development Directorate will be established.

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 08:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Financials
Sales 2022 657 B 1 829 M 1 829 M
Net income 2022 129 B 358 M 358 M
Net cash 2022 143 B 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 3,11%
Capitalization 1 329 B 3 697 M 3 697 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 12 262
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7 150,00 HUF
Average target price 8 949,13 HUF
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gábor Orbán Director
Gábor Gulácsi Director & Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Istvan Greiner Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.-18.05%3 697
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.9.81%29 126
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.65%18 233
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-12.18%15 463
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.16.70%12 671
CIPLA LIMITED3.93%10 349