Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary announcement

Change in the Executive Management of Gedeon Richter Plc.

The Company hereby informs its honourable shareholders that with effect from November 15, 2022 Mr. Erik Bogsch resigns from his position regarding the direct supervison of Commercial, International and Government Relations, and in the future he will assist the Company's operations as advisor.

Mr. Erik Bogsch continues to be member of the Board of Directors of Gedeon Richter Plc. and will simultaneously serve as Chairman in the body of the Board of Directors, in the capacity of which he takes a relevant role in the strategic management of the Company.

The direct supervison of Commercial, International and Government Relations in the future will be carried out by Mr. Gábor Orbán, Chief Executive Officer.

Budapest, November 14, 2022

Gedeon Richter Plc.