    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
8310.00 HUF   -0.48%
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
Extraordinary announcement

Changes in the Executive Management of Gedeon Richter Plc.

The Company hereby informs its honourable shareholders that with effect from November 15, 2022, the number of members of the Executive Board will increase with employees in leadership positions who were previously directly supporting the activities of the Executive Board.

In future, Katalin Erdei, Director of Human Resources, Tamás Szolyák Director, Global Regulatory Science and Portfolio Managment, and Attila Szénási Director of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing activities, will take part in the work of the Executive Board as members of the body.

Erik Bogsch is no longer member of the Executive Board of Gedeon Richter Plc. as of November 15, 2022.

Budapest, November 14, 2022

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 763 B 1 944 M 1 944 M
Net income 2022 226 B 575 M 575 M
Net cash 2022 141 B 360 M 360 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,55x
Yield 2022 3,47%
Capitalization 1 544 B 3 934 M 3 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 12 169
Free-Float 74,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8 310,00 HUF
Average target price 10 396,86 HUF
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Managers and Directors
Gábor Orbán Director
István Hamecz Group Chief Financial Officer
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Istvan Greiner Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.-4.76%3 934
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.19.85%30 182
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.91%17 865
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-29.08%11 973
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.17.93%11 815
CIPLA LIMITED18.78%11 232