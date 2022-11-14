Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary announcement

Changes in the Executive Management of Gedeon Richter Plc.

The Company hereby informs its honourable shareholders that with effect from November 15, 2022, the number of members of the Executive Board will increase with employees in leadership positions who were previously directly supporting the activities of the Executive Board.

In future, Katalin Erdei, Director of Human Resources, Tamás Szolyák Director, Global Regulatory Science and Portfolio Managment, and Attila Szénási Director of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing activities, will take part in the work of the Executive Board as members of the body.

Erik Bogsch is no longer member of the Executive Board of Gedeon Richter Plc. as of November 15, 2022.

Budapest, November 14, 2022

Gedeon Richter Plc.