Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary announcement

Change in the Board of Directors of Gedeon Richter Plc.

According to the notification received on November 30 2022, the Company informs its honourable shareholders that, with effect from November 30, 2022 Mr. Lantos Csaba resigned from his membership in the Company's Board of Directors due to legal conflict of interest consequent to his appointment to minister.

Budapest, December 1, 2022

Gedeon Richter Plc.