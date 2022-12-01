Advanced search
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
8315.00 HUF   +2.84%
11/29Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
11/25Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Other Information
PU
11/14Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information
PU
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

12/01/2022 | 03:54am EST
Extraordinary announcement

Change in the Board of Directors of Gedeon Richter Plc.

According to the notification received on November 30 2022, the Company informs its honourable shareholders that, with effect from November 30, 2022 Mr. Lantos Csaba resigned from his membership in the Company's Board of Directors due to legal conflict of interest consequent to his appointment to minister.

Budapest, December 1, 2022

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 08:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
