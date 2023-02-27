Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary announcement
Changes in the Board of Directors of Gedeon Richter Plc.
The Company hereby informs its honourable shareholders that Ilona Dávid and dr. László Szabó today announced that with the effect of this day they resign from their memberships in the Gedeon Richter Plc.'s Board of Directors.
Budapest, February 27, 2023
Gedeon Richter Plc.
