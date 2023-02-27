Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-23
7705.00 HUF   -0.58%
12:31pRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information
PU
02/15Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Licence agreement for the commercialisation of Donesta®, the first Estetrol-based hormone therapy
PU
02/15Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

02/27/2023 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Extraordinary announcement

Changes in the Board of Directors of Gedeon Richter Plc.

The Company hereby informs its honourable shareholders that Ilona Dávid and dr. László Szabó today announced that with the effect of this day they resign from their memberships in the Gedeon Richter Plc.'s Board of Directors.

Budapest, February 27, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 17:29:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
12:31pRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Extraordinary Information
PU
02/15Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Licence agreement for the commercialisation of Done..
PU
02/15Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Extraordinary Information
PU
02/09Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
02/07Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Extraordinary Information
PU
02/07Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. acquired OC Distributors Ltd from..
CI
01/13Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01/06Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
01/02Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Other Information
PU
2022Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilv : Extraordinary Information
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 789 B 2 192 M 2 192 M
Net income 2022 230 B 639 M 639 M
Net cash 2022 101 B 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,56x
Yield 2022 3,88%
Capitalization 1 432 B 4 011 M 3 977 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 12 180
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Duration : Period :
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7 705,00 HUF
Average target price 10 971,25 HUF
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gábor Orbán Director
István Hamecz Group Chief Financial Officer
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Istvan Greiner Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.-7.17%3 977
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-3.09%28 071
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.72%16 504
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-5.65%11 943
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-9.16%10 035
CIPLA LIMITED-10.61%9 359