  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hungary
  4. Budapest Stock Exchange
  5. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
  Report
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-09
7495.00 HUF   +0.07%
09:18aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information
PU
03/01Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
02/28Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Group report to the Budapest Stock Exchange 12 months to December 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

03/13/2023 | 09:18am EDT
Extraordinary announcement

Change in the Supervisory Board of Gedeon Richter Plc.

The Company hereby informs its honourable shareholders that with respect to the termination of his employment relationship Péter Müller employee representative resigned from his membership in Gedeon Richter Plc.'s Supervisory Board, with the effect of March 8, 2023.

Budapest, March 13, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:17:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 789 B 2 199 M 2 199 M
Net income 2022 230 B 641 M 641 M
Net cash 2022 101 B 282 M 282 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,38x
Yield 2022 3,99%
Capitalization 1 394 B 3 884 M 3 884 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 180
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Duration : Period :
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7 495,00 HUF
Average target price 10 553,75 HUF
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gábor Orbán Director
István Hamecz Group Chief Financial Officer
Erik Attila Bogsch Executive Chairman
Attila Chikán Chairman-Supervisory Board
Istvan Greiner Research Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.-9.70%3 881
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-4.58%27 972
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-6.09%16 253
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-8.14%11 453
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-7.53%10 314
CIPLA LIMITED-18.10%8 678