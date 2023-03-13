Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary announcement

Change in the Supervisory Board of Gedeon Richter Plc.

The Company hereby informs its honourable shareholders that with respect to the termination of his employment relationship Péter Müller employee representative resigned from his membership in Gedeon Richter Plc.'s Supervisory Board, with the effect of March 8, 2023.

Budapest, March 13, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.