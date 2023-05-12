Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary Announcement

Gedeon Richter Plc. in order to comply with the regulations of the Act LXVII of 2019 on the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and modification of certain acts with the purpose of legal harmonization (hereinafter: Act), based upon Subsection (5) 25 of the Act, hereby discloses such product supply and product- and service purchase transactions the Company entered into with its subsidiaries - defined in point b) Section 24 of the Act - in 3 months to March 2023, which falls under the scope of the referred Act because of their aggregated amount:

PRODUCT SUPPLY TRANSACTIONS

Aggregated amount Name of the related party Date of the transaction of the transaction HUFm Gedeon Richter Italia S.r.l. 3 Months to March 2023 7,289 GEDEON RICHTER IBÉRICA, S.S, 3 Months to March 2023 7,472 GEDEON RICHTER - RUS 3 Months to March 2023 47,115 PRODUCT- AND SERVICE PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS Aggregated amount Name of the related party Date of the transaction of the transaction HUFm - 3 Months to March 2023 - - 3 Months to March 2023 - - 3 Months to March 2023 - - 3 Months to March 2023 - - 3 Months to March 2023 - - 3 Months to March 2023 - - 3 Months to March 2023 - - 3 Months to March 2023 - - 3 Months to March 2023 -

Gedeon Richter Plc. does not have such open transaction the individual disclosure of which is set out by the Act.

Budapest, May 12, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.