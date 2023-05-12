Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

Extraordinary Announcement
Gedeon Richter Plc. in order to comply with the regulations of the Act LXVII of 2019 on the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and modification of certain acts with the purpose of legal harmonization (hereinafter: Act), based upon Subsection (5) 25 of the Act, hereby discloses such product supply and product- and service purchase transactions the Company entered into with its subsidiaries - defined in point b) Section 24 of the Act - in 3 months to March 2023, which falls under the scope of the referred Act because of their aggregated amount:
PRODUCT SUPPLY TRANSACTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated amount
|
Name of the related party
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
|
of the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
HUFm
|
Gedeon Richter Italia S.r.l.
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
|
7,289
|
|
|
|
GEDEON RICHTER IBÉRICA, S.S,
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
|
7,472
|
|
|
|
GEDEON RICHTER - RUS
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
|
47,115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRODUCT- AND SERVICE PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated amount
|
Name of the related party
|
Date of the transaction
|
|
of the transaction
|
|
|
|
|
HUFm
|
-
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3 Months to March 2023
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Gedeon Richter Plc. does not have such open transaction the individual disclosure of which is set out by the Act.
Budapest, May 12, 2023
Gedeon Richter Plc.
