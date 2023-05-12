Advanced search
    RICHTER   HU0000123096

RICHTER GEDEON VEGYÉSZETI GYÁR NYILVÁNOSAN MUKÖDO RT.

(RICHTER)
End-of-day quote Budapest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-09
8400.00 HUF   -0.18%
02:33aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information
PU
02:33aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Presentation on Richter Group Report - 3 months to March 2023
PU
02:23aRichter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Group report to the Budapest Stock Exchange 3 months to March 2023
PU
Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt : Extraordinary Information

05/12/2023 | 02:33am EDT
Extraordinary Announcement

Gedeon Richter Plc. in order to comply with the regulations of the Act LXVII of 2019 on the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and modification of certain acts with the purpose of legal harmonization (hereinafter: Act), based upon Subsection (5) 25 of the Act, hereby discloses such product supply and product- and service purchase transactions the Company entered into with its subsidiaries - defined in point b) Section 24 of the Act - in 3 months to March 2023, which falls under the scope of the referred Act because of their aggregated amount:

PRODUCT SUPPLY TRANSACTIONS

Aggregated amount

Name of the related party

Date of the transaction

of the transaction

HUFm

Gedeon Richter Italia S.r.l.

3 Months to March 2023

7,289

GEDEON RICHTER IBÉRICA, S.S,

3 Months to March 2023

7,472

GEDEON RICHTER - RUS

3 Months to March 2023

47,115

PRODUCT- AND SERVICE PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS

Aggregated amount

Name of the related party

Date of the transaction

of the transaction

HUFm

-

3 Months to March 2023

-

-

3 Months to March 2023

-

-

3 Months to March 2023

-

-

3 Months to March 2023

-

-

3 Months to March 2023

-

-

3 Months to March 2023

-

-

3 Months to March 2023

-

-

3 Months to March 2023

-

-

3 Months to March 2023

-

Gedeon Richter Plc. does not have such open transaction the individual disclosure of which is set out by the Act.

Budapest, May 12, 2023

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Disclaimer

Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 06:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
