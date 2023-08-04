Extraordinary Announcement
Gedeon Richter Plc. in order to comply with the regulations of the Act LXVII of 2019 on the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and modification of certain acts with the purpose of legal harmonization (hereinafter: Act), based upon Subsection (5) 25 of the Act, hereby discloses such product supply and product- and service purchase transactions the Company entered into with its subsidiaries - defined in point b) Section 24 of the Act - in 6 months to June 2023, which falls under the scope of the referred Act because of their aggregated amount:
PRODUCT SUPPLY TRANSACTIONS
Name of the related party
Gedeon Richter Italia S.r.l.
GEDEON RICHTER USA INC. GEDEON RICHTER IBÉRICA, S.S, GEDEON RICHTER - RUS
Aggregated amount
Date of the transaction
of the transaction
HUFm
6 Months to June 2023
6,201
6 Months to June 2023
7,105
6 Months to June 2023
8,482
6 Months to June 2023
83,077
PRODUCT- AND SERVICE PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
Aggregated amount
Name of the related partyDate of the transaction of the transaction HUFm
GEDEON RICHTER PHARMACEUTICAL GEDEON RICHTER POLSKA SP.Z.O.O GEDEON RICHTER ROMANIA SA
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6 Months to June 2023
6,282
6 Months to June 2023
7,885
6 Months to June 2023
8,946
6 Months to June 2023
-
6 Months to June 2023
-
6 Months to June 2023
-
6 Months to June 2023
-
6 Months to June 2023
-
6 Months to June 2023
-
6 Months to June 2023
-
Gedeon Richter Plc. does not have such open transaction the individual disclosure of which is set out by the Act.
Budapest, 4 August, 2023
Gedeon Richter Plc.
