Gedeon Richter Plc. - Annual report Table of contents For the year ended 31 December 2023 Table of Contents Annual Report 1. Management Report 2. Consolidated Financial Statements 92. Disclosures 207. Separate Financial Statements 208. Contacts 312. 1

Gedeon Richter Plc. - Annual Report Management Report For the year ended 31 December 2023 Gedeon Richter Plc Management Report Table of Contents I. Chief Executive Officer's Letter to the Shareholders 4 II. Chairman's Letter 7 III. Corporate Review 8 1. Fact Sheet 8 2. Member Companies of the Group and Branches of the Parent Company 9 3. Financial Highlights 10 4. Business Model and the Business Units of Richter 11 5. Corporate Governance 12 6. Company's Boards 14 IV. Investor Information 17 1. Investor Relations 17 2. Conferences, Roadshows, Analysts 17 3. Annual General Meeting 18 4. Cash Management 18 5. Information Regarding Richter Shares 19 V. Strategic Review 22 1. Strategic Targets 22 2. Neuropsychiatry (CNS) 23 3. Women's Healthcare (WHC) 27 4. Biotechnology (BIO) 34 5. General Medicines (GM) 37 6. Overview of R&D 39 VI. Business Review 42 1. Economic Environment 42 2. Industry Environment 43 3. Group turnover 44 4. Turnover of Pharmaceutical Segment 44 5. Turnover of Top 10 markets 44 6. Neuropsychiatry (CNS) Business Unit 45 7. Women's Healthcare (WHC) Business Unit 45 2

Gedeon Richter Plc. - Annual Report Management Report For the year ended 31 December 2023 8. Biotechnology (BIO) Business Unit 48 9. General Medicines (GM) Business Unit 49 10. Selected consolidated business metrics 50 11. Business units - main P&L items 51 12. Business segments - main P&L items 52 13. Notes to consolidated financial statements 53 14. Notes on the share buy-back programme 60 15. Litigation Proceedings 60 VII. Human Resources 61 1. Employees 61 2. Remuneration System 63 VIII. Risk Management and Internal Control of the Company 67 1. Risk Management 67 IX. ESG Review 85 1. Environmental Protection 85 2. Occupational Health and Safety 86 3. Human Resource Management 86 4. Policy of Diversity 87 5. Global Compliance Program 88 Appendix 1 - Effect of changes in accounting policy 91 3

Gedeon Richter Plc. - Annual Report Management Report For the year ended 31 December 2023 I. Chief Executive Officer's Letter to the Shareholders I am proud to report that 2023 will again go down in Gedeon Richter's history as a successful year and one where we added further bricks to the already strong foundation that the company has built over the last 123 years. This foundation will allow our success to remain sustainable for the coming years, decades, and generations. 2023 was a strong year financially as we managed to surpass our initial targets, in some cases by a wide margin. In line with the ultimate mission of the company, we were also able to reach an ever- expanding number of patients with our medicines and treatments across the world and across all our business units. This was a rewarding year for our shareholders, who enjoyed a significant increase in dividends and also benefited from share price appreciation. Last year was also remarkable from a business perspective, as each of our four businesses achieved critical milestones in our journey towards our vision to become a leading European mid-cap pharma company by the end of the decade. No year goes without challenges, however, and 2023 was no different. Wars, epidemics, climate change, inflation, currency fluctuations and unfortunately the list rarely gets shorter. Our patients faced challenges on a daily basis. Challenges that our employees and communities have to tackle are more than evident in every corner of the world. In Richter, we are inspired to create solutions, to make ourselves and our company better and to make a difference for the better in the lives of all of our stakeholders. Robust financial delivery, major operational progress Pharmaceutical revenues reached HUF 747bn (or nearly EUR 2bn) in 2023, a new all-time high for the company, despite a significant headwind from adverse currency changes. Our Clean EBIT jumped to HUF 235bn (or EUR 616mn), 15 percent higher year-on-year and if adjusted for currency, this increase would have been significantly higher, a truly outstanding achievement. This impressive growth in our underlying business was offset by FX losses on the back of adverse currency movements, hence our net profit was HUF 159bn, around flat compared to the previous year. All four business units had their fair share of growth and achieved double-digit revenue increases when adjusted for currency movements. VRAYLAR® continued to impress in 2023, as the product's net sales exceeded USD 2.7bn, an increase of 35 percent, and this formed the basis for the higher royalty payments Richter received. The Women's Healthcare business saw a strong double-digit sales increase on the back of the ramp up of revenues generated by new, innovative medicines. Biotechnology revenues also achieved double-digit volume growth, as both Terrosa sales and our CDMO revenues continued to expand. General Medicines were the most exposed to currency movements and therefore despite impressive volumes growth and some positive price effect, reported revenues were only marginally higher YoY. 4

Gedeon Richter Plc. - Annual Report Management Report For the year ended 31 December 2023 All-time high number of patients served and medicines produced Financial growth alone is not a sufficient measure of success. We were pleased to see that the number of patients who were treated by our medicines rose further in 2023, as all four business units achieved material volume growth. The number of patients who receive help through Vraylar® since its launch now exceed 1 million. Women are receiving treatment globally through an ever-widening Richter product portfolio, and 2023 saw further important developments through partnership agreements as well as a label expansion for endometriosis at one of our key medicines, Ryeqo®. Our teriparatide sales continued to reflect improved patient access. As part of its drive to expand in novel oral anticoagulants (NOAC), our GenMed unit successfully launched Telexer (dabigatran), the first generic product for this condition in Central Europe. This impressive growth was supported by our vertically integrated manufacturing platform, as we produced a record high number of 304.5mn units of packaged boxes, 17.7% higher than a year ago. Contributing to the fight against climate change Events witnessed on planet Earth in the last few years have probably convinced most sceptics that climate change is something a responsible person or organization not only needs to consider but must act to fight against. Our industry may not be among the largest polluters, yet as a company with manufacturing operations, we do consume energy and have emissions, therefore we have a responsibility to eliminate these as much and as fast as we can. On the one hand, I am satisfied that Richter managed to cut energy consumption by 7% in 2023 and 21% over the last three years in Hungary. GHG emissions declined by 8% in Hungary and also by 2% at the Group level in 2023. We are well on track to meet our 2030 commitment, fully aligned with the EU's Fit for 55 programs. On the other hand, we cannot and will not stop here. We are fully embracing the challenge of becoming a 'Net zero' company by 2050. Building for the future, managing the patent cliff There is not a week passing by in Richter when executive management would not discuss the post- 2030 strategic future of the company. Everything we do now serves the purpose of building a future- proof company that can successfully tackle even a major patent expiry event such as that we are facing after 2029. All four business units have clear growth targets and an ambitious leadership that will allow us to grow much stronger in the next 5 years. However, we also understand that three crucial ingredients will be absolutely necessary to be able to achieve our targets: dedicated people, an efficient organization and mutually rewarding partnerships. Everything starts with People This is the time of the year when we have to repeatedly express our gratitude to our employees, to the 11,000+ strong Richter family. Clearly, no corporate success is feasible without people. We, at Richter, are very lucky to have very high quality, dedicated people, who excel in their daily activities to the benefit of our patients and our company. We are also aware that no organization can prosper without the prosperity of its people. We recognize and appreciate the talent, the expertise and the dedication of our workforce in the 35+ countries that we operate. We also recognize the need to invest in human capital with talent development and retention and succession planning having been in special focus in 2023. Diversity and inclusion are corporate values which are indispensable for an internationally recognized, successful company. Diversity initiatives are now becoming part of our everyday life, as we actively promote inter-generational cooperation and knowledge sharing and strive to increase women participation among our talents and managers. 5

Gedeon Richter Plc. - Annual Report Management Report For the year ended 31 December 2023 A new organization in place, efficiency programs in the making We started to reshape our organization a couple of years ago and now have a clear operational structure with four core business units. These business units are supported by three overarching horizontal platforms: R&D, manufacturing and sales. While the structure appears to be ready, we have to work hard to make them as efficient as possible. This work has already started, and reaping the benefits of these efficiency projects in terms of cost savings and speed will be a major focus over the coming years to lead us to the required level of operational excellence. No part of the organization will be left out from our drive to operate as efficiently as a leading mid-pharma company is expected to. No success without valuable partners We have learnt during the last few decades that we can only be successful globally if we build and nurture partnerships. Let it be licensing or marketing agreements, joint research and/or development programs, or acquisitions of products, portfolios or even companies, Richter has managed to forge close ties with a number of reputable partners across several geographies. Vraylar® would not exist as it is today without a strong partnership, nor would Richter be the second most important player in European women's healthcare. Partners and partnerships have played a crucial role in enabling Richter to successfully grow beyond the borders of its home country, the region or even Europe. And we believe partnerships will be key to our success in the coming years also. Outlook We look forward to 2024 with a healthy dose of excitement and curiosity and a very high level of energy, commitment and enthusiasm. We believe our strong sense of purpose will be guiding us through the upcoming challenges and we will continue to act in the best interest of our patients, employees, communities, and our shareholders in the coming year. 6

Gedeon Richter Plc. - Annual Report Management Report For the year ended 31 December 2023 II. Chairman's Letter In 2023 the new operational structure of Gedeon Richter continued to develop towards its goal of excellence. While in the framework of a matrix organisation four business units were created, our principal strategic focus remained on pursuing innovation in our Neuropsychiatry research, further developing our core Women's Healthcare business, facilitating the regulatory and market launch activities at our Biotechnology unit and revitalizing the General Medicines franchise with reinforced product development and licensing-in activities. I am proud to inform that all the above underlying businesses contributed positively to the reported good results, notwithstanding such negative impacts as exchange rates and extraordinary taxation. Richter navigated well through the stormy waters of 2023 in the shadow of increasing geopolitical uncertainties, wars and major conflicts threatening supply chains on a global level. On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to all our inspired employees who through dedication and tireless efforts provided solutions and delivered world class medicines and healthcare products to patients throughout the world. Finally, after having served Richter in various positions both in Hungary and abroad and on my retirement as Chairman of the Board of Directors I should like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues throughout the Group and the Board of Directors for their sustained fellowship and support throughout my executive life at Richter. It is with great delight that I accepted the title of Lifetime Honorary Chairman of Gedeon Richter I was recently granted by the Board of Directors and I am looking forward, as a director, to support our incoming Chairman, Prof Dr. E. Szilveszter Vizi. I am also grateful to all of you, dear shareholders, for the confidence you have expressed over the past more than three decades. Erik Bogsch Lifetime Honorary Chairman. 7