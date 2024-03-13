Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt is a Hungary-based company engaged in the research, development, production and marketing and trade of pharmaceutical products. The Company's business is structured into three segments: the Pharmaceuticals segment, which includes the companies that are involved in the Company's core business, including research, development and production of pharmaceutical products; the Wholesale and retail segment covers distribution companies and pharmacies that are part of the sales network in various regional markets and, as such convey its products to consumers, and the Other segment presents all the other consolidated companies that provide marketing and sales support services. The Company's subsidiaries include, among others, Gedeon Richter Romania SA, Gedeon Richter Polska Sp Z.o.o., and ZAO Gedeon Richter-RUS.

Sector Pharmaceuticals